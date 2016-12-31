Stop, revive and survive and grab a free cuppa or cordial

HAVE A CUPPA: Mindi and Robyn Devine making sure all travellers are relaxed and rested as they take the road.

WHETHER you're chasing a hit of caffeine or something a little sweeter, the Gladfield Driver Reviver has it all.

The Cunningham Hwy stop is the closest to Warwick and whether you're making the quick trip to Brisbane or venturing further, the men and women manning the stop have encouraged all to drop by.

Mindi and Robyn Devine were in charge of pouring cuppas and making sure all who passed through the stop were well hydrated and rested during their shift this week.

"We've mostly had tourists come through,” Robyn said.

"Not too many truck drivers have stopped by so far.”

Travellers aren't just from Australia according to the mother-daughter duo.

"We've had somone from Berlin,” Mindi said.

"And some French travellers were in earlier.”

A number of volunteers from various community grounds will be helping out at the Gladfield Driver Reviver until January 2, and then from January 20-22, and again on January 26,

If you are driving a long distance on Queensland roads, it's encouraged you to take a break every 2 hours, and no one would encourage that more than Warwick police.

Senior Constable Kirsty Moore said there was little the Gladfield stop didn't offer for all those passing through.

"Whether you want to sit inside and read a magazine provided or have a chat to one of the friendly volunteers, the Driver Reviver Site is available to you and all provided in the comfort of air-conditioning,” she said.

"Please call in and enjoy this free service regardless of the length of your trip or how long you have been driving for.

"Stop, Revive and Survive.”

The message comes as part of the Daily News' holiday road safety campaign Give...Don't Grieve where we remind motorists what this time of year should be remembered for - giving, not grieving.