Stop the blubber about being fat

NO ONE wants to be told they're fat, particularly not Warwick.

The city has been declared Queensland's obesity capital this week and our readers have taken to the Daily News Facebook to voice their disdain at the unenviable title.

Some describe our article about the Australian Health Tracker data as body shaming and bullying while others say our city lacks healthy food outlets and exercise facilities and has too many fast food chains.

Many question the validity of the statistics which show 74 per cent of Warwick residents are obese or overweight - that's almost four in five people who are putting their health in serious danger. Daily News Facebook member Karen Maree says: "I would actually like to know where these figures come from. No doctor has ever weighed me unless I was pregnant.”

While it's true none of us have jumped on scales for a national weight survey, the recent figures are compiled from annual Federal Government health and death records, not plucked from the sky.

Other readers rightly point out that Warwick's obesity problem is not a new issue. Jessica Murray says: "This isn't cyber bullying, this is called reporting and they are true facts. Warwick has been in the top 10 (obesity list) for a long time now.... think about that.”

Local dietitian Paul Jones says fighting obesity in the region is a key priority for the the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service.

"I see about 10 patients a day at Warwick Hospital ... providing advice and support to achieving a healthy weight, as well as addressing specific health issues such as high cholesterol and

diabetes,” Mr Jones said.

"Unfortunately, diet-related chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease are currently a major cause of death and disability among Australians. Diets high in salt, sugar

particularly from high-sugar drinks and saturated fats are some of the common factors contributing to these diseases.”

He said the cause of obesity was well known but Warwick residents may need some extra support to lose weight.

"Residents looking to increase their physical activity could seek out local exercise support groups or ask their GP for a referral to a dietitian for specific advice.”

The image of Warwick is of a sport-loving city but WIRAC fitness instructor Alex Cutmore said statistics paint a different picture.

"It's not surprising if you look around not just in Warwick but across Australia. People are overweight and need to be more active,” Mr Cutmore said.

"That doesn't necessarily mean heading to a gym, just doing more of an activity you enjoy such as walking, swimming or a team sport.”

Warwick sits just below Pinjarra in WA where 76% are overweight or obese, according to the Australian Health Tracker.

But there are some positive snippets for Warwick from the health report card compiled by Victoria University with the Public Health Information and Development Unit at Torrens University.

Warwick performs better than many postcodes across the state and nation on cholesterol levels and alcohol intake. Fewer than 15% of the population drink alcohol at a risky level - among the lowest in the state - and 70% of residents have safe cholesterol levels. Separate recent Federal Government data also showed Warwick has higher than national childhood immunisation rates and lower than average Australian smoking rates.