STORM ALERT: Killarney transformed in hailstorm

THE Southern Downs has been right in the firing line of severe storms this afternoon.

A severe storm warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 3.30pm and then again at 4.21pm.

The affected regions lie across the eastern part of the Downs, and Killarney copped a heavy hail storm at about 3.40pm.

Photos on social media show the town blanketed in white in a winter-like scene.

Storms are currently moving north-east in the Scenic Rim area.

At 4.25pm severe thunderstorms were detected on the radar in the area south of Cunningham's Gap.

They are forecast to affect Maryvale and Cunningham's Gap by 4.55pm.

Warwick is currently experiencing gusty winds and patchy heavy rain.