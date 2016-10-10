Storm season is here, city residents must get ready

RACQ is telling Queenslanders now is the time to get ready for storm season, urging them to be prepared for wild weather before it hits.

RACQ's Paul Turner said people needed to be safety conscious with both their homes and behaviour as RACQ Get Ready Week kicked off today.

"Queensland summer storms generally come and go quickly, but their affects can last for years - so people need to be across safety advice and take it seriously," Mr Turner said.

"There are some simple steps which will help safeguard lives and property when a weather event hits.

"At home, make sure you've cleared the yard of debris, packed an emergency kit, have an evacuation plan and ensure your insurance is up-to-date and covers what you need most.

"If you're caught out on the road in a storm, always remember if it's flooded, forget it. Obey all signs and directions from emergency services, and don't ever gamble on your, or your potential rescuers' lives by ignoring warnings."

Mr Turner said Queenslanders should tick off these safety checklist items:

Check home building and contents insurance

Clear gutters and downpipes, trim overgrown branches. DO NOT attempt to trim trees near powerlines

Check the roof for damaged or loose tiles and sheeting

Remove or secure loose items from the yard that could become projectiles

Join an Early Warning Alert service

Have an emergency kit including a battery-operated radio, a reliable torch and spare batteries, canned food, can opener, water, a first-aid kit and blankets.

