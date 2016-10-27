STORM WARNING: A monster is coming this afternoon

THEY'RE calling it the biggest storm of the year and it's coming this afternoon.

Damaging supercell storms are being predicted for today on the Southern Downs and the according to various weather sites, the hype is real.

South Brisbane Storms, a group consisting of professional meteorologists, forecasters and extreme weather chasers have also warned Friday has the potential to be one of the biggest storm setups we've seen this year.

The storm warning extends from Brisbane and the Gold Coast across to the entire Darling and Southern Downs regions, bringing heavy rains, high winds and possible damaging hail.

Meteorlogist Adam Blazak from the Bureau of Meteorlogy said cold air and very strong winds in the upper atmosphere mixing with the current surface humidity was increasing the chances for ferocious storms in the Southern Downs this afternoon.

"Your region is definitely in the firing line today," he said.

"Keep an eye out for scary looking clouds and get inside.

"We're expecting damaging wind gusts and hail for all regions south of Toowoomba."

Mr Blazak said there is no doubt this will happen this afternoon and then again tomorrow.

"Although the winds will have died down by then, the powerful storms are more likely today," he said.

"Tomorrow there is a southerly change coming in from New South Wales, but the timing of that is the key there, if it mixes with the upper level trough at the right time, we could see damaging storms tomorrow as well, but they should stay south of the border and in coastal regions.

"There is always an uncertainty with thunderstorms forecasting though.

"The trough will hang around for a few days and there is an outside chance of more storms on Saturday

Certainly keep an eye on the sky for the next couple of days."

For our region, the BOM forecasts a 40% chance of rain with gusty thunderstorms today with a high between 28 and 33 degrees.

Tomorrow, there is a high chance of rain and the same is forecast for Saturday.