STORM WARNING: Power lines down as damaging winds hit

17th Oct 2016 3:21 PM Updated: 3:40 PM

UPDATE 3.30PM: Power lines are down and power cut across the Darling Downs as a wild thunderstorm smashes into the region.

A lightning strike was reported in east Warwick and there are currently fire crews on their way to the scene of downed power lines off East St.

Power lines and trees are down in Eton St, Toowoomba City, with authorities arriving on scene.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains active for Toowoomba, Warwick and widespread parts of the Darling Downs.

Motorists are being advised that due to a lightning strike in east Warwick, traffic lights are out in the Warwick CBD area and on the major highway through town.

The affected lights are at the corner of Albion St and Fitzroy St and at the intersection of Albion St and Grafton St.

Police are on scene to direct traffic.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the affected areas.

Power is out to various parts of East Warwick after the lightning strike, including the Daily News office.

BREAKING: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Toowoomba, Warwick and parts of the Darling Downs.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning about 3.20pm.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

"Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Kingaroy, Stanthorpe, Boonah, Oakey, Clifton, Pittsworth, Jondaryan, Yarraman and Chinchilla.

"Dalby had a 90kmh wind gust at 3pm."
 

The storm warning was issued at 3.08pm.
The storm warning was issued at 3.08pm. Bureau of Meteorology
