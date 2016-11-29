STORM WARNING: Large hailstones, damaging winds on the way

More storms, with damaging hail and wind, are approaching Warwick.

MORE hail and damaging winds are on the way for Warwick in the coming hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, with storm activity expected to pick up in the early evening.

Weatherzone senior meteorologist Jacob Cronje said the increased storm activity this week was owing to a lingering trough over the region.

"There is a deep trough forming in the western parts of the state affecting the area and the storms could last for the next few days," Mr Cronje said.

"There is a bit of storm activity to the east of Warwick but it's the cells forming to the west around Inglewood that are likely to flare up around 6pm and possibly bring severe, damaging winds and large hailstones.

"We won't be seeing particularly heavy rainfall totals in these systems but any rain that does fall will do so rapidly."

Mr Cronje said it was best to seek shelter to avoid any dangers the winds gusts could bring.

"With wind gusts like these we advise road users and pedestrians to take caution as we can often see fallen trees and power lines," he said.

"The hailstones can also be very dangerous to people, and lightweight items and garden furniture can be moved rapidly and be damaging."

With storm season well underway more tumultuous weather is expected in the coming days as the trough continues to linger.

"Storm activity is a definite possibility for the next few days, though not necessarily damaging," Mr Cronje said.