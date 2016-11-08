STORM WATCH: SE QLD battered by severe storms

SEVERE thunderstorms have rocked south east Queensland this afternoon.

So far the Southern Downs has been spared, but the news wasn't as good for our neighbours just over the range with golf-ball sized hail reported at Ipswich.

No storm warnings have yet been issued for the Southern Downs but the Bureau of Meterorolgy has predicted thunderstorms, possible severe for this region this afternoon.

There is currently a large band of storms and rain stretching from Roma in the north to Armidale in the south.

BOM radar from 4.15pm 08/11/16

This band is moving in an easterly direction and could impact upon the Southern Downs within the next couple of hours.

In the event of severe storms Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people should: