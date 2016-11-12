Storms spell trouble for Southern Downs events

THE Allora Cup has been called off in the wake of stormy weather early this afternoon and this morning.

Races were scheduled to begin at Allman Park at 1.30 but were called off due to the ground being too wet.

Organisers are hoping to reschedule five-race meet but an alternate date is yet to be confirmed.

Cricket matches this morning also caught the brunt of rainfall around 8.30.

Rodeo coordinator Scott Keogh said the Wattles Rodeo coming to the Allora Showgrounds tonight would be going ahead.

"It's just an early storm passing but it's blue skies now," Mr Keogh said.

"Having the ground a bit wet won't make a difference to the riders."

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak urged residents to keep an eye on the forecast, as similar conditions could pass through the region tomorrow.

"We've just had a pretty good line of thunderstorms with some reasonably strong windgusts," Mr Blazak said.

"There's a lot of moisture in the air but not much rainfall in those storms because they're moving through quite quickly.

"There was only about 9mm of rain in Warwick so far today.

"There is a chance of similar gusty storms passing through around lunchtime tomorrow, and even for hail closer to the New South Wales border.

"After this trough passes though it's looking like much finer weather for the working week."