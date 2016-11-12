28°
News

Storms spell trouble for Southern Downs events

Sophie Lester
| 12th Nov 2016 1:53 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Allora Cup has been called off in the wake of stormy weather early this afternoon and this morning.  

Races were scheduled to begin at Allman Park at 1.30 but were called off due to the ground being too wet.

Organisers are hoping to reschedule five-race meet but an alternate date is yet to be confirmed.  

Cricket matches this morning also caught the brunt of rainfall around 8.30.

Rodeo coordinator Scott Keogh said the Wattles Rodeo coming to the Allora Showgrounds tonight would be going ahead.

"It's just an early storm passing but it's blue skies now," Mr Keogh said.

"Having the ground a bit wet won't make a difference to the riders."

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak urged residents to keep an eye on the forecast, as similar conditions could pass through the region tomorrow.

"We've just had a pretty good line of thunderstorms with some reasonably strong windgusts," Mr Blazak said.

"There's a lot of moisture in the air but not much rainfall in those storms because they're moving through quite quickly.

"There was only about 9mm of rain in Warwick so far today.

"There is a chance of similar gusty storms passing through around lunchtime tomorrow, and even for hail closer to the New South Wales border.

"After this trough passes though it's looking like much finer weather for the working week."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora cup storm storm season warwick weather

Storms spell trouble for Southern Downs events

Storms spell trouble for Southern Downs events

Weekend rain washes out Warwick sporting events

  • News

  • 12th Nov 2016 1:53 PM

Keep bad bacteria at bay in food

SUMMER SAFETY: Keeping food refrigerated and cooking meat and poultry thoroughly are some of the tips to avoiding food poisoning this summer.

It's estimated 86 Australians die from food poisoning each year

Wellcamp Airport opens gateway for region's producers

Southern Downs producers to have easier access to overseas markets

Free health checks for women

Women will be able to attend free health clinics over next 2 months

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Stanny is set to Rock this weekend

Stanthorpe Rocks

THE biggest music event of the year is back on the Southern Downs.

Bryon duo to rock Stanthorpe

Nahanni from Bryon Bay are playing at Stanthorpe Rocks.

BYRON Bay duo Nahanni are in town for Stanthorpe Rocks and they're excited.

Allman Park comes alive for Allora Cup

Real Favulous wins the Railway Hotel Allora Cup at Allman Park.

Get ready for the racing action

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

LEONARD Cohen was suffering from cancer when he died, according to David Remncik who interviewed the musician in the summer.

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Read these short reviews if you're heading to the cinemas

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

TV Insider: Documentaries are the real reality

Ian Dickson has his face painted in an episode from the second season of First Contact on SBS.

Sick of reality tv? Give these documentaries a shot

Affordable Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? ... $32,000

Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $345,000

Three bedrooms * large family / rumpus room * lounge has air conditioner and gas outlet for heating * air conditioner in spacious main bedroom * kitchen meals with...

Family Home Designed With Space

14 Fairwill Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 8 $380,000

This home has been created with space for the family in mind. Featuring 4 built-in bedrooms plus air conditioned master bedroom with ensuite and walk in robe.

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Residential Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Do you have a limited budget? ... $28,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Do you have a limited budget? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

River Views

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m ... $ 110,000

Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m or 907 m blocks on Canningvale Road away from the hustle and bustle and only 3 minutes to the Post...

River Views

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m ... $ 110,000

Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m or 907 m blocks on Canningvale Road away from the hustle and bustle and only 3 minutes to the Post...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!