Stress be gone for students

NO WORRIES: Mackenzie, Danielle and Trinity just encountered a sand explosion while making stress balls.

THE STUDENTS of Warwick State High School are learning the importance of looking after themselves, all with a little fun.

The students spent yesterday's morning break making stress balls, something school nurse Denise Dixon hoped would remind all to take a break every once and a while.

"(Today) we will be blowing bubbles and using a worry box,” Mrs Dixon said.

"It's a chance for students to just let their worries go.”

There are plenty of opportunities for Warwick residents to care for both their own mental wellbeing and of those you love.

If you're concerned your children might be suffering from anxiety, you can take part in the Condamine Assist Mind Your Worries Workshop on Thursday.

There will be two sessions, one from 9am- 2.30pm for parents and carers and another from 3.30-5pm for the children.

For more information, email Kathryn Walton at Condamine Assist.

On Thursday and Friday all are welcome to head to Essence of my Heart, Pilates and Yoga studio to learn some helpful relaxation methods.

Thursday from 7pm there will be $10 meditation and Friday will feature a restorative yoga sound journey from 5.30pm for $40/person.

Phone Jess Kerle to book on 0416939903.