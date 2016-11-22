29°
Strong return in local lambs

Sophie Lester
| 22nd Nov 2016 1:00 PM
WHAT EWE LOOKING AT? Sheep ahead of shearing.
WHAT EWE LOOKING AT? Sheep ahead of shearing.

RECENT market conditions are proving beneficial for the region's sheep producers.

Tom Cooper has been running lambs at Bony Mountain for 30 years.

Mr Cooper said he considered himself one of the smaller producers in the area with about 280 head.

He said the trials and tribulations of living on the land were a constant consideration, but seasonal conditions and decent returns meant his business was in steady shape for the time being.

Heading into summer, his attention had turned towards preparing for next season's lambs.

"At the moment we're working on a second cross lambs with poll dorset rams and merino border leicester ewes,” Mr Cooper said.

"The lamb market's been reasonably consistent for the past 18 months.

"There have been fluctuations on quantity and quality, and prices certainly reflect the quality available in the area.

"We've just finished selling this year's run of lambs and done reasonably well with it.

"Got about $130 for all of my lambs which I considered pretty good return.

"You don't see a lot of competition between vendors but it's good to see competition between the buyers.”

Mr Cooper said selling tended to be seasonal, particularly if there was a preferred time to lamb.

"You might sell every week or two for a few months and then drop off,” he said.

"I think if you'd got 1.5 lambs a year from each ewe then you're doing okay - it's nice to get 200% lambing but it doesn't always happen.

"I generally try to lamb for autumn or early winter because we can use the grazing barley or wheat we're growing or lucerne when we're not cutting it for hay, or even oats around early May.”

Without experiencing the destruction of wild dogs as much as some of the district's livestock producers, Mr Cooper said he was fortunate to be able to keep his stock secure.

"It is something we're continually looking out for,” he said.

"They're all reasonably closely settled and we've got fences but they're not dog proof.

"Heading into summer though our biggest focus will be on repairs and maintenance.

"At the moment we're trying to irrigate some corn and make a bit of hay as the dry spell is setting in.

"We've got enough water at the moment with our allocation out of Leslie Dam.

"So we're not feeling it as much as people further out west but things have dried off a bit.”

