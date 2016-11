LEFT: Age champions and runners up at the Glennie Heights State School swimming carnival.

GLENNIE Heights students beat the heat at WIRAC yesterday, competing at their annual swimming carnival.

Principal Paul O'Mara congratulated students for their friendly competitive spirit and resilience in the pool. Age champions and runners up were presented with specially embroidered Glennie Heights towels.

After plenty of cheering between the three houses, Astronauts were declared the overall winners.