Students rewarded for study

Special Awards

ATSI Award - Dylan Brown

Rob Shallcross Award - Katelyn Koina

P & C Award for Excellence (for students on an Individual Support Plan) - Jacinta Saunders

P & C Transition Award (for students on an Individual Support Plan) - Brendan Cook

Warwick High Droughtmaster Participation Award - Emily Lawrence

Condamine Angora and Texel Stud Award - Aaron Dagg

Chamber of Commerce Award for Junior Business - Kate Potter

Kate Armbruster Memorial Award - Lillian Rayner

Australian Defence Force Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 10 - Brooke Williams

Australian Defence Force Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 12 - Emily Follett

UQ Create Change Achievement Award Year 11 - Christabel Kelly

Caltex Year 10 All Rounder Award - Sophie Follett

Sporting Awards

AFL (Half Colours)

Rowan Anderson, Jaiden Fidge

Athletics

Full Colours

Zachary Anderson, Cahal Davis, Sophie Follett, Brendan Hoffman, Shane Lamb, Ben Lyons, Lily Maw, Rebecca Menand, Aaron Payne, Justyn Rogers, Larissa Vickers, Zachary Wall, Natalia Webb

Half Colours

Nikki Burraston, Grace McLauchlan, Alexis Carey, Cody Hoffman, Cameron Simon, Niamh Hogan, Samuel Wall

Cricket (Half Colours)

Jacob Gross

Cross Country

Full Colours

Sophie Follett

Half Colours

Saxon Charles, Larissa Vickers, Claire Kelly

Equestrian

Half Colours

Nikki Burraston, Bridget Noble, Grace McLauchlan

Football

Half Colours

Jamilah Doro, Zachary Wall, Maddison Ross

Futsal

Full Colours

Maddison Ross

Half Colours

Jamilah Doro, Samuel Wall, Kate Hay, Zachary Wall, James King

Hockey

Full Colours (Umpiring)

Isaac Johnson

Half Colours

Isaac Johnson, Jacob Reid

Orienteering

Full Colours

Saxon Charles, Jaiden Fidge

Half Colours

Isabella Balloch, Cayleb Fidge

Rugby League

Half Colours

Eunice Duncan, Jeremiah Torrens, Elyza Fowler, Riley Walker, Brendan Hoffman

Swimming

Half Colours

Brendan Hoffman

Table Tennis

Full Colours

Aaron Payne

Half Colours

William Kraak, Fraser McVeigh, Lachlan Frost, Jaymin Rubie

Triathlon

Half Colours

Saxon Charles

Junior Sportsperson of the Year (Ryan Higgs Memorial Shield) - Brendan Hoffman

Champion House - Cunningham

Academic Achievement Awards

Year 7

Lillian Akeroyd, Bridget Eastwell, Maddison Grayson, Sarah Henry, Grace Holden, Paige Joyce, Paris Kellas, Abbigail Mauch, Adrianna McConville, Angela McConville, Charlee McNalty, Isabella Nero, Bridget Noble, Samuel Nolan, Neve O'Mara, Sarah Orme, Matthew Strom, Bonnie Tapping, Jack Tratt, Riley Walker, Maddison Welsh, Jorja Williamson

Year 8

Calissa Alder, Isaac Beh, Lachlan Boal, Hayley Carey, Nicholas Crispon, Brayden Culverhouse, Cayleb Fidge, Rory Frost, Natalie Harm, Amber Hentschel, Cody Hoffman, Lachlan Jones, Ethan Kelly, Shaun Kelly, Bethany mauch, Lilly0Anne McGee, Brianna Mullaly, Aiden Pierce, Teigan Roberts, Dusty Turner, Larissa Vickers, Sophie Waples, Lexie Webster

Year 9

Olivia Brown, Zachary Caterson, Jaiden Fidge, Hannah Flegerbein, Bridie hay, William Jamieson, Teliah McGee, Bryanna McGowan, Caitlyn Meiklejohn, Sarah Muller, Isabella Newton, Grace Woodford

Year 10

Isabella Balloch, Nikki Burraston, Sophie Follett, Lachlan Frost, Katelyn Hoger, Lee Hope, Romy Howard, Grace McLauchlan, Gillian Morris, Elizabeth Mullis, Kate Potter, Cameron Powell, Blazel Ramirez, Lillian Rayner, Tahlia Riley, Jennider See, Matisse Tisdell, Meggan Wall, Georgia Waples, Any Woodruff Becker

Year 11

Georgia Brown, Claudia Graham, Kate Hay, Niamh Hogn, Kelsey Hoger, Christabel Kelly, Tess King, Lily Maw, Megan Mullaly, Rebekah Muller, Melanie Powell, Natalia Webb

Year 12

Sarah Babington, Leticia Betts, lauren Brown, David Day, Shanae Dittman, Emily Follett, Damon Goodwin, Aleisha Hamilton, Dana Jamieson, William Kraak, Kelsey Lester, Fraser McVeigh, Connor Pane, Sarah Pickering, Hayley Roche, Sophie Shadlow, Liam Siljac, Jasmine Spiller, Laura Thompson

Year 12 Subject Awards

Accounting - Damon Goodwin

Agricultural Science - Lachlan Beale

Ancient History - Jasmine Spiller

Biology - Connor Payne

Business Communication and Technologies - Lauren Brown

Business Studies - Maria Antonio

Chemistry - Jasmine Spiller

Drama - Aleisha Hamilton

Early Childhood - Kelsey Lester

English - Sarah Pickering

English Communication - Kelsey Lester

Fashion - Shania Ivins

Geography - Kayla Mountain

Graphics - Lachlan Beale

Home Economics - Dana Jamieson

Hospitality Practices - Mia Loudon

Industrial Graphics - Akala Stumkat

Industrial Technology Studies - Adelle Williams

Information and Communication Technology - Lauren Brown

Information Processing and technology - Jacob Meiklejohn

Japanese - Sarah Pickering

Legal Studies - Emily Follett

Mathematics A - Liam Siljac

Mathematics B - Connor Payne

Mathematics C - Jasmine Spiller

Modern History - Sarah Pickering

Multi Arts Studies - Chloe Ryan

Music - Emily Follett

Music Extension - Emily Follett

Physical Editions - Liam Siljac

Physics - Connor Payne

Prevocational Mathematics - Laura Thompson

Recreation Studies - Rebecca Menand

Rural Operations (pat Flynn Recognition Sheild) - Aaron Dagg

Tourism Studies - Brianna Nolan

Visual Art - Sarah Pickering

Visual Art Studies - Shanae Dittman

Paul Ashton and Associates Accounting Award - Maria Antonio

Paul Ashton and Associates Business Communication and Technologies Award - Lauren Brown

Margaret McKinnon Home Economics Award - Claudia Ready

Warwick Little Theatre Performing Arts Award - Aleisha Hamilton

Kids Zone School-Aged Care Early Childhood Award - Lusitania Schramm

Malcolm Hall Brown Scholarship - Lachlan Beale

Dr Andrew Miller Innovation Award - Lachlan Beale

2016 Prestigious Awards

Springborg Bursary Junior Secondary Academic Excellence Award - Charlee McNalty, Bridget Noble, Matthew Strom, Isaac Beh, Brianna Mullaly, Sophie Waples, Zachary Caterson

Crisps Bursary Senior Secondary Academic Excellence Award - Isabella Balloch, Sophie Follett, Lillian Rayner, Kelsey Hoger, David Day, Alesiha Hamilton, Jasmine Spiller, Emily Follett, Sarah Pickering, Geogia Waples

USQ Year 10 Academic Excellence Award - Sophie Follett

USQ Year 11 Academic Excellence Award - Kelsey Hoger

USQ Year 12 Academic Excellence Award for English - Sarah Pickering

Sportsperson of the Year (Simon Michell Memorial Trophy) - Zachary Cateron

Vocational Education Student Prize - Micaelia Bugg

School Dux - Emily Follett

Student of the Year (The Mayor's Medal - Duncan Wilkie Memorial Sheild) - Emily Follett

Cultural Awards - Full Colours

Isabella Balloch, Georgia Brown, Logan Cruice, Alex Swan, Mackenzie Dwa, Rupert Evans, Emily Follett, Sophie Follett, Aleisha Hamilton, Luke Hamilton, Bridie Hay, Kate Hay, Dana Jamieson, William Jamieson, Tess King, Rebekah Muller, Sarah Pickering, Kate Potter, Lillian Rayner, Claudia Ready, Dylan Ready, Julia Walker, Georgia Waples, Sophie Waples, Sam Woodford, Anu Woodruff Becker

Cultural Awards - Half Colours

Shanae Dittman, Niamh Hogan, Alexander Holmers, Gabe Howard, Jacob Meiklejohn, Maddison Nero, Hayley Roche, Kara Schiller, Luisa Schramm, Riley Skerman, Jasmine Spiller, Akala Stumkat, Wyatt Styles, Morgan Vellacott, Larissa Vickers, Arien Westerman

Curricula Enrichment - Full Colours

Zachary Cateron, Cayleb Fidge, Shaun Kelly, Maddison Welsh

Curricula Enrichment - Half Colours

John Akeroyd, Rachel Alder, Isabella Balloch, Isaac Beh, Ayden Coall, Aaron Dagg, Brianna Dagg, Cameron Dagg, Mackenzie Dwan, Jaiden Fidge, Emily Follett, Sophie Follett, Elyza Fowler, Alexander Holmes, William Jamieson, Christabel Kelly, Caitlyn meiklejohn, Ben Moody, Rebekah Muller, Sarah Muller, Sarah Pickering, Lillian Payner, Larissa Vickers, Julia Walkerm Georgia Waples, Sophie Waples, Kieran Watts, Grace Woodford

Service Awards

Rachel Alder, Isabella Balloch, Lauren Brown, David Day, Mackenzie Dwan, Cayleb Fidge, Emily Follett, Aleisha Hamilton, Gabe Howard, Dana Jamieson, William Joamieson, Cara Jarrett, Brodie Kaarsberg, Christabel Kelly, Caitlyn Meiklejohn, Jacob Meiklejohn, Rebekan Muller, Sarah Muller, Maddison Nero, Sarah Pickering, Lillian Payner, Hayley Roche, Sophie Shadlow, Jasmine Spiller, Larissa Vickers, Georgia Waples, Sophie Waples, Brooke Williams

