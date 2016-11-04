Students rewarded for study

Special Awards
ATSI Award - Dylan Brown
Rob Shallcross Award - Katelyn Koina
P & C Award for Excellence (for students on an Individual Support Plan) - Jacinta Saunders
P & C Transition Award (for students on an Individual Support Plan) - Brendan Cook
Warwick High Droughtmaster Participation Award - Emily Lawrence
Condamine Angora and Texel Stud Award - Aaron Dagg
Chamber of Commerce Award for Junior Business - Kate Potter
Kate Armbruster Memorial Award - Lillian Rayner
Australian Defence Force Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 10 - Brooke Williams
Australian Defence Force Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 12 - Emily Follett
UQ Create Change Achievement Award Year 11 - Christabel Kelly
Caltex Year 10 All Rounder Award - Sophie Follett
Sporting Awards
AFL (Half Colours)
Rowan Anderson, Jaiden Fidge
Athletics
Full Colours
Zachary Anderson, Cahal Davis, Sophie Follett, Brendan Hoffman, Shane Lamb, Ben Lyons, Lily Maw, Rebecca Menand, Aaron Payne, Justyn Rogers, Larissa Vickers, Zachary Wall, Natalia Webb
Half Colours
Nikki Burraston, Grace McLauchlan, Alexis Carey, Cody Hoffman, Cameron Simon, Niamh Hogan, Samuel Wall
Cricket (Half Colours)
Jacob Gross
Cross Country
Full Colours
Sophie Follett
Half Colours
Saxon Charles, Larissa Vickers, Claire Kelly
Equestrian
Half Colours
Nikki Burraston, Bridget Noble, Grace McLauchlan
Football
Half Colours
Jamilah Doro, Zachary Wall, Maddison Ross
Futsal
Full Colours
Maddison Ross
Half Colours
Jamilah Doro, Samuel Wall, Kate Hay, Zachary Wall, James King
Hockey
Full Colours (Umpiring)
Isaac Johnson
Half Colours
Isaac Johnson, Jacob Reid
Orienteering
Full Colours
Saxon Charles, Jaiden Fidge
Half Colours
Isabella Balloch, Cayleb Fidge
Rugby League
Half Colours
Eunice Duncan, Jeremiah Torrens, Elyza Fowler, Riley Walker, Brendan Hoffman
Swimming
Half Colours
Brendan Hoffman
Table Tennis
Full Colours
Aaron Payne
Half Colours
William Kraak, Fraser McVeigh, Lachlan Frost, Jaymin Rubie
Triathlon
Half Colours
Saxon Charles
Junior Sportsperson of the Year (Ryan Higgs Memorial Shield) - Brendan Hoffman
Champion House - Cunningham
Academic Achievement Awards
Year 7
Lillian Akeroyd, Bridget Eastwell, Maddison Grayson, Sarah Henry, Grace Holden, Paige Joyce, Paris Kellas, Abbigail Mauch, Adrianna McConville, Angela McConville, Charlee McNalty, Isabella Nero, Bridget Noble, Samuel Nolan, Neve O'Mara, Sarah Orme, Matthew Strom, Bonnie Tapping, Jack Tratt, Riley Walker, Maddison Welsh, Jorja Williamson
Year 8
Calissa Alder, Isaac Beh, Lachlan Boal, Hayley Carey, Nicholas Crispon, Brayden Culverhouse, Cayleb Fidge, Rory Frost, Natalie Harm, Amber Hentschel, Cody Hoffman, Lachlan Jones, Ethan Kelly, Shaun Kelly, Bethany mauch, Lilly0Anne McGee, Brianna Mullaly, Aiden Pierce, Teigan Roberts, Dusty Turner, Larissa Vickers, Sophie Waples, Lexie Webster
Year 9
Olivia Brown, Zachary Caterson, Jaiden Fidge, Hannah Flegerbein, Bridie hay, William Jamieson, Teliah McGee, Bryanna McGowan, Caitlyn Meiklejohn, Sarah Muller, Isabella Newton, Grace Woodford
Year 10
Isabella Balloch, Nikki Burraston, Sophie Follett, Lachlan Frost, Katelyn Hoger, Lee Hope, Romy Howard, Grace McLauchlan, Gillian Morris, Elizabeth Mullis, Kate Potter, Cameron Powell, Blazel Ramirez, Lillian Rayner, Tahlia Riley, Jennider See, Matisse Tisdell, Meggan Wall, Georgia Waples, Any Woodruff Becker
Year 11
Georgia Brown, Claudia Graham, Kate Hay, Niamh Hogn, Kelsey Hoger, Christabel Kelly, Tess King, Lily Maw, Megan Mullaly, Rebekah Muller, Melanie Powell, Natalia Webb
Year 12
Sarah Babington, Leticia Betts, lauren Brown, David Day, Shanae Dittman, Emily Follett, Damon Goodwin, Aleisha Hamilton, Dana Jamieson, William Kraak, Kelsey Lester, Fraser McVeigh, Connor Pane, Sarah Pickering, Hayley Roche, Sophie Shadlow, Liam Siljac, Jasmine Spiller, Laura Thompson
Year 12 Subject Awards
Accounting - Damon Goodwin
Agricultural Science - Lachlan Beale
Ancient History - Jasmine Spiller
Biology - Connor Payne
Business Communication and Technologies - Lauren Brown
Business Studies - Maria Antonio
Chemistry - Jasmine Spiller
Drama - Aleisha Hamilton
Early Childhood - Kelsey Lester
English - Sarah Pickering
English Communication - Kelsey Lester
Fashion - Shania Ivins
Geography - Kayla Mountain
Graphics - Lachlan Beale
Home Economics - Dana Jamieson
Hospitality Practices - Mia Loudon
Industrial Graphics - Akala Stumkat
Industrial Technology Studies - Adelle Williams
Information and Communication Technology - Lauren Brown
Information Processing and technology - Jacob Meiklejohn
Japanese - Sarah Pickering
Legal Studies - Emily Follett
Mathematics A - Liam Siljac
Mathematics B - Connor Payne
Mathematics C - Jasmine Spiller
Modern History - Sarah Pickering
Multi Arts Studies - Chloe Ryan
Music - Emily Follett
Music Extension - Emily Follett
Physical Editions - Liam Siljac
Physics - Connor Payne
Prevocational Mathematics - Laura Thompson
Recreation Studies - Rebecca Menand
Rural Operations (pat Flynn Recognition Sheild) - Aaron Dagg
Tourism Studies - Brianna Nolan
Visual Art - Sarah Pickering
Visual Art Studies - Shanae Dittman
Paul Ashton and Associates Accounting Award - Maria Antonio
Paul Ashton and Associates Business Communication and Technologies Award - Lauren Brown
Margaret McKinnon Home Economics Award - Claudia Ready
Warwick Little Theatre Performing Arts Award - Aleisha Hamilton
Kids Zone School-Aged Care Early Childhood Award - Lusitania Schramm
Malcolm Hall Brown Scholarship - Lachlan Beale
Dr Andrew Miller Innovation Award - Lachlan Beale
2016 Prestigious Awards
Springborg Bursary Junior Secondary Academic Excellence Award - Charlee McNalty, Bridget Noble, Matthew Strom, Isaac Beh, Brianna Mullaly, Sophie Waples, Zachary Caterson
Crisps Bursary Senior Secondary Academic Excellence Award - Isabella Balloch, Sophie Follett, Lillian Rayner, Kelsey Hoger, David Day, Alesiha Hamilton, Jasmine Spiller, Emily Follett, Sarah Pickering, Geogia Waples
USQ Year 10 Academic Excellence Award - Sophie Follett
USQ Year 11 Academic Excellence Award - Kelsey Hoger
USQ Year 12 Academic Excellence Award for English - Sarah Pickering
Sportsperson of the Year (Simon Michell Memorial Trophy) - Zachary Cateron
Vocational Education Student Prize - Micaelia Bugg
School Dux - Emily Follett
Student of the Year (The Mayor's Medal - Duncan Wilkie Memorial Sheild) - Emily Follett
Cultural Awards - Full Colours
Isabella Balloch, Georgia Brown, Logan Cruice, Alex Swan, Mackenzie Dwa, Rupert Evans, Emily Follett, Sophie Follett, Aleisha Hamilton, Luke Hamilton, Bridie Hay, Kate Hay, Dana Jamieson, William Jamieson, Tess King, Rebekah Muller, Sarah Pickering, Kate Potter, Lillian Rayner, Claudia Ready, Dylan Ready, Julia Walker, Georgia Waples, Sophie Waples, Sam Woodford, Anu Woodruff Becker
Cultural Awards - Half Colours
Shanae Dittman, Niamh Hogan, Alexander Holmers, Gabe Howard, Jacob Meiklejohn, Maddison Nero, Hayley Roche, Kara Schiller, Luisa Schramm, Riley Skerman, Jasmine Spiller, Akala Stumkat, Wyatt Styles, Morgan Vellacott, Larissa Vickers, Arien Westerman
Curricula Enrichment - Full Colours
Zachary Cateron, Cayleb Fidge, Shaun Kelly, Maddison Welsh
Curricula Enrichment - Half Colours
John Akeroyd, Rachel Alder, Isabella Balloch, Isaac Beh, Ayden Coall, Aaron Dagg, Brianna Dagg, Cameron Dagg, Mackenzie Dwan, Jaiden Fidge, Emily Follett, Sophie Follett, Elyza Fowler, Alexander Holmes, William Jamieson, Christabel Kelly, Caitlyn meiklejohn, Ben Moody, Rebekah Muller, Sarah Muller, Sarah Pickering, Lillian Payner, Larissa Vickers, Julia Walkerm Georgia Waples, Sophie Waples, Kieran Watts, Grace Woodford
Service Awards
Rachel Alder, Isabella Balloch, Lauren Brown, David Day, Mackenzie Dwan, Cayleb Fidge, Emily Follett, Aleisha Hamilton, Gabe Howard, Dana Jamieson, William Joamieson, Cara Jarrett, Brodie Kaarsberg, Christabel Kelly, Caitlyn Meiklejohn, Jacob Meiklejohn, Rebekan Muller, Sarah Muller, Maddison Nero, Sarah Pickering, Lillian Payner, Hayley Roche, Sophie Shadlow, Jasmine Spiller, Larissa Vickers, Georgia Waples, Sophie Waples, Brooke Williams
For the full list of sporting and subject awards, go to warwickdaily news.com.au