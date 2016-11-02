Student's touching tribute to Tanny School

Tanny School Days
Well, it's off to school again,
My mate Dennis and me.
First stop on the corner,
To look in the hole where the pub cellar used to be.
Then it's past the hall,
Across the bridge,
And Burmester's
Bakery store.
Oh the aroma of fresh bread
In the air so strong
As the pass the bowling club.
And carry on.
Then finally school
And Mr Wenck with cane in hand.
Oh is it too late,
To run back home again.
Oh but what great delicacies await.
Those warm bottles of milk,
Sitting in the warmth of the day
In their crates.
Then school time
Is here.
Time to knuckle down
And get the brain into gear.
Oh that big blackboard
On the veranda lays,
Waiting for us to learn our times tables
Which are still with me today.
Lunch time comes, time to play
On the swings, see-saw and slides we pass the time away
Until training time
For the Tanny sports day.
Then it's back
To the ol' classroom
And into the books
For the afternoon.
And so my memories
Of a day at school do end
And may I say thank you to all my old school mates
For being great friends.
And in closing may I say
To all who have passed that way
Stand up strong and be proud to say,
I went to Tanny school in my day.