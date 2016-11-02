Student's touching tribute to Tanny School

END OF ERA: Tannymorel State School is likely to close, with no children enrolled for the 2017 school year.

Tanny School Days

Well, it's off to school again,

My mate Dennis and me.

First stop on the corner,

To look in the hole where the pub cellar used to be.

Then it's past the hall,

Across the bridge,

And Burmester's

Bakery store.

Oh the aroma of fresh bread

In the air so strong

As the pass the bowling club.

And carry on.

Then finally school

And Mr Wenck with cane in hand.

Oh is it too late,

To run back home again.

Oh but what great delicacies await.

Those warm bottles of milk,

Sitting in the warmth of the day

In their crates.

Then school time

Is here.

Time to knuckle down

And get the brain into gear.

Oh that big blackboard

On the veranda lays,

Waiting for us to learn our times tables

Which are still with me today.

Lunch time comes, time to play

On the swings, see-saw and slides we pass the time away

Until training time

For the Tanny sports day.

Then it's back

To the ol' classroom

And into the books

For the afternoon.

And so my memories

Of a day at school do end

And may I say thank you to all my old school mates

For being great friends.

And in closing may I say

To all who have passed that way

Stand up strong and be proud to say,

I went to Tanny school in my day.