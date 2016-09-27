No one opposes same-sex marriage quite like Warwick

MARANOA is the only electorate in Australia that holds a majority opposition against same-sex marriage.

In the Warwick electorate more than 50 per cent of voters do not support law changes to allow same-sex couples to marry.

The Melbourne University study found Groom, Flynn, Hinkler and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's base in New England might oppose the change in a plebiscite scenario.

The study was based on responses to the ABC's 2013 Vote Compass survey and was weighted to reflect the demographics in each electorate.

Nationally, a third of voters were opposed to a change.