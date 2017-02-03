Suburbs sign-on for girls and boys

WINTER is approaching and that means junior clubs across the Southern Downs are holding sign-on days.

One of the first to have a sign-on is the Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Club.

Boys and girls are welcome to sign up from under 7 to U16 grades at the clubhouse in Jackie Howe Dr at 10am-2pm tomorrow.

Eastern Suburbs will field teams in all grades in the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League competition in which 14 rounds of Saturday games are scheduled.

The other clubs are Wattles, Collegians, Stanthorpe, Tenterfield, Goondiwindi and combined teams from Texas, Inglewood and Millmerran. Games are played on a home and away basis.

The first Eastern Suburbs trial games are on February 25 at Suburbs against Highfields in the older age groups. Training will be held from 4.30pm on February 7.

Girls can play in the same teams as the boys in age groups up to and including U12s and can then play girls' leaguetag for ages 11 to 16.

Leaguetag was played for the first time in the league last season. Information from secretary Carmen Richards on 0423252247.