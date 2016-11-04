28°
News

Success runs in family for duo

Sophie Lester
| 3rd Nov 2016 4:44 PM Updated: 4th Nov 2016 8:40 AM
PROUD SISTERS: Sisters Emily and Sophie Follett each scooped up a bevy of awards at the Warwick State High School speech night this week.
PROUD SISTERS: Sisters Emily and Sophie Follett each scooped up a bevy of awards at the Warwick State High School speech night this week. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK sisters Emily and Sophie Follett have been awarded top honours at the Warwick State High School speech night.

School captain Emily won dux and student of the year on Wednesday night, while Sophie took out the Year 10 all-rounder award and academic excellence awards.

Both girls also scooped up a handful of academic and extra curricular and cultural awards for their involvement in music and sport.

Emily said they were most alike with their musical side, following in the footsteps of their father who is Head of the Arts Department at the high school.

"Soph's definitely the more athletic one," she said.

"We're not really competitive, we mostly just do our own thing but I cheer from the sidelines when she's running.

"Our grandparents were visiting from Roma and they don't come down often because it's so far, so it was great to have them there.

"Mum came along as well and Dad was running around for the choir and our little sister Zoe in Grade 6 was making faces at us in the crowd."

Having won subject awards for music, music extension and legal studies, Emily said she hoped to study law and journalism at university after taking a gap year.

"I want to become a HPE teacher just because I love sport so much," Sophie said.

"But I've got two years left to figure that out."

"I think we both just hope we can be good role models for Zoe," Emily said.

"She likes dancing and that sort of thing but we're pretty proud of one another," she said.

Warwick Daily News
A taste of summer on the way for weekend

A taste of summer on the way for weekend

THE Southern Downs will get a little taste of what's to come this weekend.

Markets making tracks for historic rail precinct

OPEN MARKET: Stallholder Marlene Pickard and Southern Downs Steam Railway secretary Bob Amos preparing to welcome stallholders and visitors to the new markets at the railway precinct tomorrow.

New life for historic railway precinct

Success runs in family for duo

PROUD SISTERS: Sisters Emily and Sophie Follett each scooped up a bevy of awards at the Warwick State High School speech night this week.

Siblings shine at speech night

Students rewarded for study

SCHOOL PRIDE: Principal Joy Craig giving Brooke Williams the Long Tan Leadership Award.

Student shine at speech night

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Premiers Wheatvale to battle Rascals in cricket match

Wheatvale captain Paul Cantwell shows his style at Slade Park.

Wheatvale and Rascals in game of the week in Warwick cricket

New Warwick markets gather steam

HISTORIC SITE: Marlene Pickard and Bob Amos are behind the Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets.

The very first Southern Downs Steam Railway markets this weekend.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials start Friday

TOP DOGS: Oakey's Roy Potticary and Brenkris Stumpy along with Warwick's Geoff Gibson and Gibson's DJ have represented Queensland and will be at Karara from Friday.

Sheep dog trials at Karara at weekend

James Packer would've married Mariah Carey without prenup

James Packer would've married Mariah Carey without prenup

JAMES Packer was planning to marry Mariah Carey without a prenuptial agreement in place because he just wanted to make her happy.

Coast seafood outlet to feature on SBS cooking show

STARRING: Soulfish owner Dan Learoyd (right).

A Sunshine Coast seafood shop will next week feature on TV

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Driveclub VR is as close as you could get to the real thing.

PlayStation VR the hottest item in gaming right now

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

Beautifully Presented

4A Short Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Endless potential awaits you with this classic home overlooking the Condamine River with gorgeous views from the spacious deck to the Racecourse. Representing a...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Room for a Pony

23 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Tidy three bedroom family home in Yangan on a huge 4578m2 block. Featuring an updated kitchen and bathroom, air conditioning, wood heater and a large L shaped...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Well Presented Quiet Location

3 Shipley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This well presented 3 bedroom brick and tile home situated close to the golf course, schools and cbd. 3 built-in bedrooms, two way bathroom, open plan kitchen...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!