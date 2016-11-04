Success runs in family for duo

PROUD SISTERS: Sisters Emily and Sophie Follett each scooped up a bevy of awards at the Warwick State High School speech night this week.

WARWICK sisters Emily and Sophie Follett have been awarded top honours at the Warwick State High School speech night.

School captain Emily won dux and student of the year on Wednesday night, while Sophie took out the Year 10 all-rounder award and academic excellence awards.

Both girls also scooped up a handful of academic and extra curricular and cultural awards for their involvement in music and sport.

Emily said they were most alike with their musical side, following in the footsteps of their father who is Head of the Arts Department at the high school.

"Soph's definitely the more athletic one," she said.

"We're not really competitive, we mostly just do our own thing but I cheer from the sidelines when she's running.

"Our grandparents were visiting from Roma and they don't come down often because it's so far, so it was great to have them there.

"Mum came along as well and Dad was running around for the choir and our little sister Zoe in Grade 6 was making faces at us in the crowd."

Having won subject awards for music, music extension and legal studies, Emily said she hoped to study law and journalism at university after taking a gap year.

"I want to become a HPE teacher just because I love sport so much," Sophie said.

"But I've got two years left to figure that out."

"I think we both just hope we can be good role models for Zoe," Emily said.

"She likes dancing and that sort of thing but we're pretty proud of one another," she said.