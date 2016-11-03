Summer weather outlook for the Southern Downs

HOT HOT: Weather map showing the chance of higher than average temperatures this summer.

SUMMER is around the corner and that means a few things for our neck of the woods.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kev Hutchins said Southern Downs residents had heat, rain and storms to look forward to in the upcoming summer.

"First of all, for the November to January period, the Southern Downs region around Warwick has actually got 40% - 45% chance of exceeding the median rainfall for that time of year,” he said.

"So it's not looking particularly wet.

"It's more likely to be close to your average rainfall for the period.”

The average rainfall for November is 88.9mm, in December it's 105.9mm on average and January it drops back to 83.2mm.

Mr Hutchins said the Southern Downs outlook was a little tricky to predict 100% accurately.

"Although, the region has a 60% to 65% or fairly good chance of exceeding the average maximum temperatures over the next three months,” he said.

"You can also expect the minimum temperatures to have that same 60% - 65% chance of exceeding the normal average for the same period.

"The upshot of all of that is that you're likely to find it a little bit warmer than usual at that time of year on average.”

The average maximum temperature for November in Warwick is 27.9 degrees with an average minimum of 13.9 degrees.

In December the average maximum is 29.1 degrees and the minimum is 15.8 degrees and in January the average maximum is 30 and the average minimum is 17 degrees.

Also, as we head into storm season, residents not only need to be prepared but it's a good idea to have some idea of what we can expect.

While storm outlooks are difficult to predict, national weather organisations are clear the next few months are when the storms will be at their peak.

Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said with land and water temperatures getting warmer, the higher humidity can lead to more severe storms.

"And historically this happens over the next few months, simply because

the weather has the right fuel to make these storms occur.

"It takes several ingredients to make a

storm and everything

has to be right at the right time.

"Regardless however people should make sure they are always prepared for storms.”