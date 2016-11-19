Super spring weekend on the cards

Get out and enjoy the wonderful Spring weather.

THE Southern Downs is all set for a glorious spring weekend.

No chance of rain, just sunny warm days ahead and people all over the region are getting out to make the most of it.

Today's forecast top will be in the low 30s and much the same is expected for tomorrow.

The night time temperatures will also be warmer than previous weeks hovering in the mid to high teens.

The sterling weather is expected to continue right through until Thursday next week when there could be a few showers.

Until then, just beautiful warm spring days. Enjoy.