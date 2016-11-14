24°
Lifestyle

Supermoon: Best time and top tips to capture on camera

14th Nov 2016 8:29 AM
Ian Ward captured this photo of the supermoon over Maroochydore.
Ian Ward captured this photo of the supermoon over Maroochydore.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF you've always wanted to capture a super shot of the moon, tonight and tomorrow night could be your best opportunities in almost 70 years.

But let's be honest, you won't get the best photo using a smartphone - even the best of them.

Monday and Tuesday night's supermoon will be best captured using a proper camera - a DSLR or at least a good quality compact with a great zoom - and a tripod.

The supermoon will appear about 15% larger and will be the closest full moon in 68 years.

Australasian Science magazine writer David Reneke says practising with aperture settings on your camera is important.

He recommends using two or three different settings with exposure times of quarter, half and one second.

Obviously the bigger the lens you have the better.

But remember, the longer the lens the more potential you have for blur so that's where a tripod is pretty vital.

BEST CAMERA SETTNGS

Aperture: f/8 or wider, like f/5 or f/5.6, depending on the amount of light available (less light).

Shutter speed: between 1/200 and 1/8.

ISO: Start with the camera's base ISO (typically ISO 100 or 200 depending on the camera) and I push the ISO up depending on the light conditions.

Source: Photopills

NASA photographer for more than 25 years Bill Ingalls has shared some great tips for taking a photo you will want to show your grandkids.

He recommends making sure you have a landmark - such as a building  in the foreground.

That provides a sense of place and makes the moon look larger.

He also suggests spending some time to work out exactly when and where might be the best local vantage point, where the moon is most likely to pop up on the horizon, while trying to keep away as much as possible from city lights.

Super full moon rising at Town Beach Mackay. Photo Alison McGregor
Super full moon rising at Town Beach Mackay. Photo Alison McGregor Contributed

Moonrise tonight in Sydney is 7:07pm AEDT and Brisbane 5:51pm AEST.

Check your weather page for local times.

Have some fun with your photo

It's also worth having some fun.

For example, you could have one of your kids appear to be holding the moon in their hands - if you can get them to stand still for long enough - by shooting at the right angle.

Bill Ingalls also recommends using daylight white balance as the best setting to capture the moonlight, as the moon is reflecting the sun's light.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

SHOOTING ON A SMART PHONE

If you are shooting the moon on a smart phone, you can adjust your settings in many of the best cameras.

Try to use a car or something as a tripod if you don't have one.

Make sure you also 'lock in' the focus and aperture setting for the moon by holding down on your screen where the moon is for a few seconds.

After you have taken your photo, you can adjust the light settings to increase the contrast.

It's also worth trying to put a building or local landmark in the shot to give it some context.

Good luck and if you get a great shot - don't forget to share it with us on our Facebook page

Topics:  photography supermoon

Supermoon: Best time and top tips to capture on camera

Supermoon: Best time and top tips to capture on camera

IF you’ve always wanted to capture a super shot of the moon, tonight and tomorrow night could be your best opportunities in almost 70 years.

Second successive weekend of power problems for area

The Southern Downs experienced power problems.

Warwick and Allora have power problems at weekend

Major economic boost to Warwick in next two Aprils

Australian polocrosse trio Farann Mathie, Ryle Waugh and Luke Saul with Warwick Polocrosse Club president Les Fraser and Mayor Tracy Dobie at The Coffee Club before national squad games this year at Morgan Park.

Warwick economy set for major boost

Change in the weather on the cards on Southern Downs

The temperature is expected to reach 31 degrees today.

Weather change on the way to the Southern Downs

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Eighty-four karts racing at Sandy Creek Raceway today

The young kids go round Sandy Creek Raceway in the Cadet 12s class on Saturday.

Karting club meeting on Sunday

Stanny is set to Rock this weekend

Stanthorpe Rocks

THE biggest music event of the year is back on the Southern Downs.

Bryon duo to rock Stanthorpe

Nahanni from Bryon Bay are playing at Stanthorpe Rocks.

BYRON Bay duo Nahanni are in town for Stanthorpe Rocks and they're excited.

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

AWARD-winning musician Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 337,500

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Affordable Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? ... $32,000

Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $345,000

Three bedrooms * large family / rumpus room * lounge has air conditioner and gas outlet for heating * air conditioner in spacious main bedroom * kitchen meals with...

Family Home Designed With Space

14 Fairwill Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 8 $380,000

This home has been created with space for the family in mind. Featuring 4 built-in bedrooms plus air conditioned master bedroom with ensuite and walk in robe.

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Residential Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Do you have a limited budget? ... $28,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Do you have a limited budget? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

River Views

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m ... $ 110,000

Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m or 907 m blocks on Canningvale Road away from the hustle and bustle and only 3 minutes to the Post...

River Views

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m ... $ 110,000

Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m or 907 m blocks on Canningvale Road away from the hustle and bustle and only 3 minutes to the Post...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!