Supervisors wanted in Warwick

Looking for work?

Here's an opportunity for Warwick people with some supervisory or managerial experience.

Brighter Futures Lending Hands are looking for supervisors for a Work for the Dole project in Warwick.

Work starts on October 25 and successful applicants can expect 25 hours work per week from Monday to Friday.

Award wages will apply for the successful applicant.

The Brighter Futures team are looking for a woodwork supervisor who must be handy with tools and a creative supervisor who must be creative in arts and crafts and be able to sew.

Brighter Futures would prefer someone with supervisor or management experience, but they stipulate that this is not absolutely necessary.

Applicants must be computer literate and experience with Microsoft Word and Google Drive will be considered an advantage.

For more information, or to apply, please send your resume and cover letter to enquiries@bfaustralia.com.au

Applications closing soon.

Please ensure you put the name of the site you are applying for in the subject line.