Swarm of bees takes over Warwick letterbox

Bees have taken over a Warwick mailbox.

A LARGE swarm of bees have made a home for themselves on a Warwick mailbox.

In a post to a local Facebook page this morning, a Warwick man has reached out for someone to move them on.

The post said asked if anyone in town was a budding apiarist.

"Thinking of wearing a 12lb beard of bees to impress that woman?," the post read.

"Maybe you've just always wanted you own personal swarm of killer bees to do your bidding?

"Why not come down to our place, remove them from our letterbox and claim them as your own?!

"Don't delay, first in best dressed."

If you think you can help move these buzzy tenants on, contact the Daily News office.