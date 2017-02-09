A sweet sponge to remember a sweeter man

IN honour of the late, beloved Phill Higgins and his baking prowess, all are invited to make a sponge cake for the Allora Show in his memory.

The cakes will be set up in a special display dedicated to the much loved teacher.

The display will be non-competitive, and all bakers are encouraged to make the cake with their young ones and family members.

The Warwick West deputy principal passed away in October last year.

The sponge cake needs to be presented on a disposable tray or plate and covered in a clear plastic bag and delivered to the pavilion at the Allora Showgrounds by 9am tomorrow.

For every cake on display, Grant and Janette Lollback will donate $1 to the Melanoma Institute of Australia.