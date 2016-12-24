Sweetest smelling gifts in town

YOUNG Zachery Viola is on the road to riches, and he hasn't even graduated school yet.

The Warwick business owner sells an assortment of organic, Australian made fragrances, candles and mists from a small set-up tucked inside Warwick Computer Service.

"People often come through the door and the first thing they notice is a beautiful smell,” he said.

"It's quite strange, because you might not expect it from a computer store in Warwick.”

It's a venture Zachery researched seriously before setting up shop.

"I came across the products when I was travelling and thought they would do well back home,” he said.

"I did a lot of research about where they were made, and found they all came out of Brisbane.

"I contacted the company, and they decided I could be a distributor of their products.”

The products range from room mists, aroma reads, candles, oils and even a nursery spray helpful in calming children.

"A lot of people are interested, but most did not know we had them here,” he said.

"A few buy them for presents.”

The Year 12 student said he hoped his small business would act as a segue to greater things in the near future.

"After school I want to study international business,” he said.