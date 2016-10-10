Sweltering day ahead as temperatures soar

It could reach as high as 34 today.

WARWICK could be in for a taste of summer today.

The maximum temperature is set to be 28 with the Bureau of Meteorology warning it could get as high as a steaming 34 degrees.

It's currently sitting around 15 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny with patchy cloud, a trend that will continue through until Thursday.

Tomorrow will see a partly cloudy day and a temperature drop to a maximum of 25 degrees.

Wednesday is forecast to drop even further to 22, and this will carry through to Thursday.

Friday will be 21 degrees and sunny with the temperatures rising again for a fine and sunny weekend.