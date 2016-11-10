Sweltering days, storms ahead for the Southern Downs

THE coming days are set to be sweltering on the Southern Downs.

Storms and high temperatures are forecast across the region along with a high fire danger and extreme UV conditions.

Today's top is forecast to be between 31 and 36 and tomorrow will also see a top in the low to mid 30s.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm tomorrow night.

Saturday will again be hot with an expected top between 29 and 34 and has an 80% of rain in the region with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be much the same with a top of 31 degrees.

The early part of next week will see a slight drop in temperatures as the forecast maximum falls to 26 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.