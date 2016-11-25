Sydney rider plans more trips to Morgan Park Raceway

MOTORCYCLE RACING: After travelling from Sydney to ride at Morgan Park Raceway for the last event this season, Steve McCall is eyeing off a return in 2017.

He was part of one Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland meeting this year but vows to be back a couple of times next year.

"I came to one meeting this year to ride in memory of my father, Andrew, who passed away in July. I bought a track bike so I could compete in Warwick,” he said.

He was attracted to ride at Morgan Park as he often travelled to Warwick with his father to watch motorcycle racing.

"The whole family ride bikes,” he said.

He is proof massive money is not needed to compete in motorcycle sportsmen meetings.

"I bought a bike for $3000 and put $4000 into it,” he said.

"I plan to travel to Warwick a couple of times next year. I just want to have a good time and try to improve. My best lap time improved nine seconds at this month's meeting.”

The Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland plan to compete in Warwick six times next year as well as hosting a round of the Australian Superbike Championships on August 25-27.

Warwick is round 5 of seven rounds, the first and last rounds will be at Phillip Island in Victoria. Rounds are also planned at Wakefield Park, Winton and Eastern Creek.