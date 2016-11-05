Sydney runner completes parkrun before Westpac move

Andrew Ward completed his first parkrun in Warwick while in town for the Westpac move.

A SYDNEY runner in town for the weekend move of Westpac to new premises has finished in the top-10 in the Warwick parkrun.

In an event where the emphasis is on participation and not on winning, the first runners home are regarded as the top finishers.

This morning, it was Darren McGrouther from Brisbane as the first man home. He was in Warwick for the weekend to see his girlfriend.

Ward settled in seventh place early in the race and there was little change in the placings.

"I have never quite got to do a parkrun, there was one at the end of my street in Sydney this morning,” he said.

But he is in Warwick for the move of Westpac next door from their current premises to new premises facing Palmerin Street in Rose City Shoppingworld.

As for parkrun, he said five kilometres was always tough.

"It is a fast course in Warwick,” he said.

There were more than 60 parkrunners on course this morning at what was the 161st running of the event in Warwick.

Rail, hail or shine, parkrun is 7am each Saturday starting just below Risdon Oval at Queens Park.

Stanthorpe runner Marina Waterworth was first woman home while her son Jordan set a new 10 years record for the Warwick parkrun.