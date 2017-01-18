Tails wag over $17,000 grant

AN UPDGRADE to the shed and some new equipment are on the horizon for the Warwick Dog Obedience Club.

The long-running club has been granted $17,993.05 by the Gambling Community Benefit Fund, and it spells great things, according to club president Glenys Norton.

"We'll use it for an upgrade and extension on the shed for storing our agility equipment,” she said.

"If there is anything left over, there is a quite a few things we would use it for, but at this stage it will be for new agility equipment and possibly to get a television to show training videos.

"We've got the money granted and it's going to be a great help for our small club.”

Mrs Norton called out for anyone interested in teaching their pooch some new tricks, or simply getting them to sit and stay, to pop along to the first meeting of the year.

"We will be starting on February 5 with a dog socialising day and registration for our foundation course,” she said.

"The foundation course starts on February 12.

"It's a six-week course and costs $65 and we'd love some new members.

"Even if we have two people, it will go ahead.”

Anyone with a full grown dog or puppy can attend, as long as your pet is up to date with vaccinations.

The club is also looking for more dog trainers to join the team.

For more information phone Mrs Norton on 46671059.