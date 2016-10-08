28°
Take the time to keep your head healthy

Molly Glassey
| 8th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Essence of my heart instructor Jess Kerle encourages everyone to consider practicing yoga and pilates as part of a balanced fitness regime. Photo Sophie Lester / Warwick Daily News
Essence of my heart instructor Jess Kerle encourages everyone to consider practicing yoga and pilates as part of a balanced fitness regime. Photo Sophie Lester / Warwick Daily News Sophie Lester

TODAY marks the first day of Mental Health Week and all are invited to take part in the region's daily activities.

Today

If you have a horse handy, take part in the headspace Trail Ride to Killarney Acacia Plateau. The ride will depart from Wickham Farm 9.30am. Phone Wendy on 46611999 for information.

Tomorrow

Try your hand at reflective art making through a workshop led by one of the region's best artists. The workshop takes place at Willi St Art Studio from 10.30am and costs $25.

Phone Catherine Elliott to book on 0401954455.

Monday

Mental health professionals will lead a meeting from noon-1.30pm at the Australian Red Cross, 41 Guy St Warwick.

The meeting will cover managing drug use and mental health issues.

To book email Kathryn Walton at kwalton@cond amineassist.com.au

Thursday

IF you're concerned your children might be suffering from anxiety, you can take part in the Condamine Assist Mind Your Worries Workshop.

There will be two sessions, one from 9am- 2.30pm for parents and carers and another from 3.30-5pm for the children.

For more information, email Kathryn Walton at Condamine Assist.

Thursday and Friday

HEAD to Essence of my Heart, Pilates and Yoga studio to learn some helpful relaxation methods.

Thursday from 7pm there will be $10 meditation and Friday will feature a restorative yoga sound journey from 5.30pm for $40/person.

Phone Jess Kerle to book on 0416939903.

