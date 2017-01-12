38°
Taking the past to the future

Jonno Colfs
| 12th Jan 2017 7:48 AM
OLD FRIENDS: CEO Darryl Chapman and Akooramak resident Jess Devine.
OLD FRIENDS: CEO Darryl Chapman and Akooramak resident Jess Devine.

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Darryl Chapman

AKOORAMAK chief executive officer Darryl Chapman is watching the future very closely.

Major decisions at a governmental level mean major changes for the way aged care is run in this country.

And in this town.

Mr Chapman said changes to the way home care services are run will mean a shake-up at the community level.

"We currently provide in-home care for 26 Warwick residents,” he said.

"From March, the way these care packages are assigned by the government will change.

"Meaning if the resident wants to move towns or switch care providers, they can take their package with them, which they couldn't do previously.

"The packages had always been assigned to the provider, not the client.”

Mr Chapman said it meant more freedom and choice for the people who need the service and potentially more home care providers popping up.

"For instance Killarney Memorial Aged Care could possibly now start offering a home care service, if people who live in that area wanted to use them,” he said.

Another big move for aged care in Warwick is the approval of at least a 90-bed home at Regency Park.

"This is great for the aging population in Warwick,” Mr Chapman said.

"Demand has always outstripped supply in town, so this is good.

"And it will also provide a large amount of skilled employment opportunities in the future, which may convince people to stay or come to Warwick for work.”

Mr Chapman arrived in Warwick 22 years ago and has been at Akooramak for 19 years.

"I grew up in Toowoomba and got a job in the public service after school finished,” he said.

"I was lucky enough to get a position as a hospital manager looking after Inglewood and Texas hospitals and that led to this job.

"I've always lived and worked in and around this area, I love it.”

Mr Chapman said the older generation should never be seen as a burden on society.

"They have so much to offer, so much history and the greatest stories,” he said.

"I take an active interest in the residents of Akooramak.

"Every day I try to get out from behind this desk and walk around and chat to people. I learn a lot doing that, and I get really attached to these people.”

Warwick Daily News
