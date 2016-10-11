25°
News

Talented artist revives age old craft

Molly Glassey | 11th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
AMAZING ART: Wayne Farquhar has been a traditional brush signwriter since 1970.
AMAZING ART: Wayne Farquhar has been a traditional brush signwriter since 1970. Molly Glassey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST 30 years ago Wayne Farquar's unique talent was the only way for businesses to advertise their logos.

The gifted sign writer spent the 80s in Warwick, creating vibrant signs using nothing more than a paintbrush and stencil.

"You can see the Robins sign is still here, and it was handwritten by me,” Mr Farquhar said.

"I would have done this in 1982.

"It's starting to fade a bit on the edges, but after 34 years, it's exactly how I did it, it's never been touched up.”

After spending time out west and living a self-confessed "gypsy” life, the artist is back in Warwick hoping to revive the age-old craft of traditional brush sign writing.

"I've been doing this for 46 years,” Mr Farquar said.

"I was doing it back then with Blair Girle, and we based ourselves in Warwick.

"From here we went all around the west doing sign writing.”

Mr Farquar left Warwick to manage the Nindigully Pub, then did "a lot of traditional work” at St George.

"Now I want people to know there there is a traditional sign writer who can do heritage work in an older style of things here in Warwick,” he said.

"A lot of the signs you see today are churned out of a machine, and it seems to me they have no life.

"I still work with brush and have different methods.”

Mr Farquar started his apprenticeship at 17 and said since then few people picked up the craft.

"There's not many people left who can do handwritten work,” he said.

"I'm one of the very few and once all us old people are gone...”

Mr Farquar said he remembered painting the 34-year-old Robins sign.

"We would have done it up on a piece of tracing paper, put it on the window and I would have been on the other side,” he said.

"First the blue, then the red then I would have backed it up with the white.”

Mr Farquar is currently working for We R Signs and can be phoned on 0418223278.

Warwick Daily News
Warwick's city heart: Modern CBD takes shape

Warwick's city heart: Modern CBD takes shape

In the 1880s, Warwick was starting to come into its own as a thriving town. Businesses were open throughout the township, with Albion St the designated ‘main...

Stress be gone for students

NO WORRIES: Mackenzie, Danielle and Trinity just encountered a sand explosion while making stress balls.

Look after yourself and have a little fun.

Talented artist revives age old craft

AMAZING ART: Wayne Farquhar has been a traditional brush signwriter since 1970.

Wayne Farquar wants to see his craft revived.

Woman faces jail for Rose City scuffle

A WOMAN has been sentenced to nine months jail.

A WOMAN has been sentenced to nine months jail.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

FLICK betrays her best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Character In Town

13 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located just one block from Warwick's CBD is this charming 3 bedroom plus study home. 2 of the bedrooms have air conditioning and 1 has built-in wardrobes. Also...

15 Acres - Minutes From CBD

Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000

This 6.13ha block is just minutes from the CBD. The property has several building sites and 2 bitumen road frontages. Power and phone run past plus town water at...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

East Warwick

287 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $199,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen dining *lounge *sunroom * laundry *outdoor entertainment area *single garage * carport * 769sm * agent in conjunction Property Code: 1700

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public