Talented artist revives age old craft

AMAZING ART: Wayne Farquhar has been a traditional brush signwriter since 1970.

JUST 30 years ago Wayne Farquar's unique talent was the only way for businesses to advertise their logos.

The gifted sign writer spent the 80s in Warwick, creating vibrant signs using nothing more than a paintbrush and stencil.

"You can see the Robins sign is still here, and it was handwritten by me,” Mr Farquhar said.

"I would have done this in 1982.

"It's starting to fade a bit on the edges, but after 34 years, it's exactly how I did it, it's never been touched up.”

After spending time out west and living a self-confessed "gypsy” life, the artist is back in Warwick hoping to revive the age-old craft of traditional brush sign writing.

"I've been doing this for 46 years,” Mr Farquar said.

"I was doing it back then with Blair Girle, and we based ourselves in Warwick.

"From here we went all around the west doing sign writing.”

Mr Farquar left Warwick to manage the Nindigully Pub, then did "a lot of traditional work” at St George.

"Now I want people to know there there is a traditional sign writer who can do heritage work in an older style of things here in Warwick,” he said.

"A lot of the signs you see today are churned out of a machine, and it seems to me they have no life.

"I still work with brush and have different methods.”

Mr Farquar started his apprenticeship at 17 and said since then few people picked up the craft.

"There's not many people left who can do handwritten work,” he said.

"I'm one of the very few and once all us old people are gone...”

Mr Farquar said he remembered painting the 34-year-old Robins sign.

"We would have done it up on a piece of tracing paper, put it on the window and I would have been on the other side,” he said.

"First the blue, then the red then I would have backed it up with the white.”

Mr Farquar is currently working for We R Signs and can be phoned on 0418223278.