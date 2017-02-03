Prepare for thrills at the Stanthorpe Show

GETTING READY: Pottery stewards Philippa Hambleton and Valerie Insall have been working hard to set up the pottery exhibit at the JJ Richards and Sons 2017 Stanthorpe Show which gets under way tomorrow.

THE rides are appearing and the showgrounds are looking in top shape.

With the JJ Richards and Sons 2017 Stanthorpe Show kicking off today, the many sub-committees have spent long hours getting the area ready for the big event.

Stanthorpe Agricultural Society president Brett Boatfield said while it was tipped to be a scorching three days, there would put measures in place to help punters stay cool.

"We've got plenty of shade," Mr Boatfield said.

He said Stanthorpe Community Bank staff would be on-site and would have cool water available.

"I think it's going to be a really good show," Mr Boatfield said.

"I'm looking forward to it, being my first show as president."

He said the displays and grounds were ready for the crowds.

"All of the sub-committees are down there working hard to get their displays set up ready for (this) morning," he said.

He said it was exciting to see the show come together bit by bit and he looked forward to tseeing he culmination of all hard work of committee members.

It's due to be a hot weekend for Stanthorpe, with maximum temperatures of 34 for today and 35 both tomorrow and Sunday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Country Kitchen

Brush up on your cooking skills at the Stanthorpe Show.

The Queensland Country Women's Association Country Kitchens team will dish up healthy cooking demonstrations and teach all how to use familiar foods in new and delicious ways.

There will also be some healthier tips for some decadent treats on offer.

The Country Kitchen events for the show are as follows:

Today

11am: Chocolate bean brownie

You would never guess that the secret ingredient increases your vegetable intake while you enjoy dessert.

1pm: Rice paper rolls

Learn the simple art of wrapping a rice paper roll filled with our favourite colourful vegetables.

3pm: Curry chickpea salad

Toss together a nutritious salad that is quick and tasty.

Tomorrow

11am: Chocolate bean brownie

You can also catch us at the stall for give-away recipes, bean counting competition, show bags and much more.