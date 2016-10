A WARWICK taxi driver accused of selling drugs to two passengers who turned out to be undercover police is due to be sentenced today.

Julie Donovan allegedly supplied amphetamines and marijuana to the officers in her taxi, and arranged the supply of more drugs.

The 55-year-old was among 17 people caught in the net of Operation Lima Ramjet.

She is due to be sentenced in Warwick District Court by Judge Deborah Richards this morning.