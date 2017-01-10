Teach the kids some DIY skills these holidays

IF YOU'RE looking to keep the kids busy before they head back to school, Bunnings Warwick has a pretty cool option for you.

They are running Kids DIY classes every Thursday in store from 10am.

It all happens in aisle eight but spots will be limited.

The kids will pick up a few do-it -yourself skills, have some fun and walk away with something handy they have made themselves.

This Thursday they'll make a tooth envelope, for keeping those all important lost teeth safe and sound for the tooth fairy.

Next week they'll make a money box and then on January 26, they'll make a door hanger.

It's a great opportunity to keep the kids busy and get them using their hands.