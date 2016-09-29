Team sport vital for Warwick kids

SPORTING SPIRIT: The recipient of a major volunteer award, Linda Bunch talks about the future of sport.

SHE has spent the past four decades following her passion and Linda Bunch said Warwick was the perfect place to do it.

The Warwick businesswoman has just been named Netball Queensland's 2016 Volunteer of the Year.

It is clear to see her dedication to not only netball, but keeping young people active.

"I firmly believe early-age involvement in a team sport environment is so important and helpful with gathering vital life skills,” Mrs Bunch said.

"It teaches people teamwork, organisation, management; and it teaches kids that wins don't always come easy.

"In life you're not always going to be handed everything on a silver platter.

"Often you really have to put in and work hard together for things.

"I think it's valuable for kids to learn how to win and even more so to learn how to lose, and how to be able to take positives out of both instances and learn and build from them.”

Mrs Bunch said she was blessed to have grown up in the country town of Karara.

"It was a great country childhood,” she said.

"I remember going inside to mum with a six-inch splinter in my knee.

"I got it from riding a sheep around the yard and running into a fence.

"I got in a lot of trouble; sheep aren't for riding apparently.”

Mrs Bunch said outside of school sport there wasn't much exposure to sport out in the country and it was after her family moved to the Rose City that her netball career blossomed.

"When we moved into town I was 15 and was well and truly focused on netball,” she said.

"I really cherish my junior sports days in Warwick.”

When she isn't on the netball court, Mrs Bunch can often be found working at the business she owns with her husband, Bruce.

The couple bought Albion Street Auto Centre in 1998.

"The owners approached Bruce to manage the store and we thought, 'well if we're going to manage it, we might as well own it',” she said.

"I had two other part-time jobs when we took this business over so it was a pretty full-on start.”

"I'm the office manager, the parts manager, the taxi for clients and sometimes even apprentice,” she said.

"I'm whatever I need to be at any point in time.”