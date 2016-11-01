Teaming up to show off Southern Downs tastes

THINK LOCAL: Head chef at Bluebird Kitchen Jim Osborn says he's excited to work with Seasonal Feast's Amy Walker.

IF THERE'S one thing our region has plenty of, it's fresh produce. And now two king pins of the Southern Downs culinary scene are teaming up to show off the best.

Seasonal Feast's Amy Walker of Seasonal Feast Markets is set to provide head chef of Bluebird Kitchen Jim Osborn with regular drops of fresh produce which will then be championed by the kitchen's inventive hands.

"The idea came after the Warwick Seasonal Feast Markets were visited by a couple of ladies who'd just dined at the Bluebird and were raving about the amazing local apples they'd just eaten,” Mrs Walker said.

"Jim and the team told them they could buy their own at our markets and directed them straight to us.

"The Seasonal Feast team thought there could be an opportunity to work together with another team just as passionate about seasonal, regional produce.”

The delicious salad heroes locally produced broad beans. Molly Glassey

Bluebird will create a dish each month, the third week of the month leading in to the Warwick Seasonal Feast Market, of which something seasonal is the hero ingredient.

"It's creating fantastic relationships with local growers that we didn't previously have; meaning we get better access to local produce,” Mr Osborn said.

"Having better access to local produce is great for two really good reasons, first the produce is fresher when it comes straight from the grower which means better flavour, longer lasting and better nutritional value.

"Second it makes so much more sense to buy locally and support the community which supports the restaurant.

"We always prefer to cook with local ingredients as they are often the catalyst in creating new and exciting dishes.”

The next produce to be showcased isn't yet locked in.

"Local orchards have just begun picking stone fruit, so we may see something sweet for November, who knows,” Mrs Walker said.

"This is a weekly taster at the Seasonal Feast markets which highlights seasonal ingredients and, of course, a copy of the recipe.”

Warwick's Seasonal Feast Market is held monthly, on the third Saturday of the month in the Warwick Art Gallery courtyard.

In addition to the fabulous fresh fruit and veg on offer, there's plenty of regional stallholders offering honey, olives and oil, garlic and herbs, eggs and proteins and even cut flowers and artisan wares.