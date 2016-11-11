Teamwork to the fore for Warwick restaurant

MUSSEL BUSTLE: Chris Adams, Ambre Linais, Lisa Schelbach and Mamta Bhagat prepare for another busy day at the restaurant.

Chris Adams

I'VE been working at Mussels for a couple of years.

Originally I'm from Toowoomba but moved up here with my mum.

When I first started here I worked out in the front of house section and eventually started an apprenticeship with Fred.

He is a pastry chef by trade but I'm just doing the straight apprenticeship for now.

When I started I didn't want to work in the kitchen but now I'm in there I'm really enjoying it.

It can be a bit stressful but I'm pretty mellow and can handle whatever comes my way.

Most of the time.

Ambre Linais

I moved to Warwick from the Sunshine Coast in January this year and started work here at Mussels in June.

My partner's mum lives in Warwick so we moved here to be closer to family and because it's a lot cheaper to live.

We're looking to buy a house, we can really make a start here.

Having this job has really helped me to settle in to Warwick.

I'm a full time waitress here and I really enjoy it.

Cheryl and Fred wear their hearts on their sleeves and are wonderful caring people to work for.

We have a great team environment here and work really well together to provide the best customer service we can.

Lisa Schelbach

I have lived in Warwick since 2004.

I grew up in Texas but my parents moved to Warwick to give us kids the access to Year 11 and 12.

I started working here in May and I'm a full-time waitress.

I love dealing with all the customers and meeting new customers.

I do a little bit of everything, sometimes I work the early mornings and sometimes the late shifts on weekends.

I really love the strawberry cream puffs and the lasagne too.

Mamta Bhagat

I've been in Warwick for two years and three months and have been working at Mussels the whole time.

Born and raised in India and moved to Australia in 2009.

I was living in Brisbane previously but had some friends who knew Cheryl and Fred and they found me a job here.

So I moved to Warwick.

I love it here, it's nice and quiet and the people are lovely.

I'm the front of house manager and that includes a lot of customer service, taking orders and resolving issues if they arise.

I love to interact with the customers, they teach me a lot of new things