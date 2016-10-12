22°
Teenager arrested in Warwick on a string of alleged offences

Jonno Colfs
| 12th Oct 2016 9:54 AM
Warwick courthouse. Photo Kerri Burns-Taylor / Warwick Daily News
Warwick courthouse. Photo Kerri Burns-Taylor / Warwick Daily News

A TEENAGER was arrested in Warwick overnight for a string of alleged offences in two towns.

Warwick police were this week alerted to a break and enter in Percy St, Warwick.

Money was stolen from inside the house and also from a vehicle parked outside.

The break-in happened sometime between 10.30pm Monday and 6.30am Tuesday.

A 14-year-old from New South Wales has been charged in relation to the break-in and four others in Goondiwindi.

He was refused bail and is due to front the Warwick Children's Court today.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  children's court, crime, warwick

