Teenager arrested in Warwick on a string of alleged offences

A TEENAGER was arrested in Warwick overnight for a string of alleged offences in two towns.

Warwick police were this week alerted to a break and enter in Percy St, Warwick.

Money was stolen from inside the house and also from a vehicle parked outside.

The break-in happened sometime between 10.30pm Monday and 6.30am Tuesday.

A 14-year-old from New South Wales has been charged in relation to the break-in and four others in Goondiwindi.

He was refused bail and is due to front the Warwick Children's Court today.