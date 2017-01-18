37°
News

Teenager passes out drunk at 'The Rockies'

Molly Glassey
| 18th Jan 2017 4:28 PM
Anyone who attends 'The Rockies' near Scots PGC risks being charged with trespass.
Anyone who attends 'The Rockies' near Scots PGC risks being charged with trespass. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital today after drinking to the point of passing out at 'The Rockies'.

A Warwick police officer said there was a crowd of 20 to 30 people at the river spot near Scots PGC when the young man fell unconscious.

By the time paramedics arrived he had come back to, however was taken to hospital for observation.

The responding police officer said none of the intoxicated teenagers were charged as the police crews did not witness anyone drinking.

"No tickets were issued, but we did hear there had been people drinking," he said.

The entire crowd of swimmers were forced by police to leave the popular swimming hole as it's private property.

"There are signs and fences stopping people from entering the property,"  the police officer said.

"That part of the river is somebody's backyard.

"They own right to the water's edge."

The police officer said children as young as eight were at 'The Rockies' when the teenager passed out.

Anyone who attends 'The Rockies' near Scots PGC risks being charged with trespass.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick

Warwick doctor looks to the future

Warwick doctor looks to the future

DR ROSS Hetherington has been an integral part of the medical scene in Warwick for over 20 years

Fire crews called to John Dee

The alarm was triggered shortly before 3.30pm

The firefighters were called to the abattoir at 3.30pm.

Termites devastate Southern Downs park shelters

Shelters made unsafe by termite damage dismantled

7 epic Airbnb getaways on the Southern Downs

Wouldn't you like to stay here for a night or two?

Hey, don't you deserve a getaway?

Local Partners

Clifton in election carve up

Clifton could become part of a new seat by the next Queensland election in a shake-up of political boundaries.

Teens skip STD protection

NO JAB: The Southern Downs has one of the lowest rates in Queensland of teens vaccinated against HPV.

Warwick teens skip vaccine that protects against genital warts

Cricket and drag racing in the news on Southern Downs

Drag organiser Matthew Loy.

Weekend action will include cricket and drag racing

4 things you can't miss this week

Winners Stunned Mullets and runners-up Marbuck's XI after the final of the Condamine Sports Club Australia Day Cricket Carnival. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here are 4 things you can't miss this week

Events you need to be at this week...

Andrew Lange races at Warwick Dragway.

No Prep Kaos drag racing open to all

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

SHE makes it look easy, but the effort that went into preparing Ruby Rose for her role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage was anything but.

Why Emma Watson turned down Cinderella

Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

HARRY Potter star has standards when it comes to Disney princesses.

Wonder Woman a ‘disjointed disaster’, says DC insider

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

INSIDER says the much-hyped blockbuster will disappoint.

Kid nails Swift impersonation

Seven-year-old Xia Vigor nails Taylor Swift impersonation on the Philippine talent show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

TAYLOR Swift has a seven-year-old doppelganger.

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Town House 3 2 1 Offers OVER $...

Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise space and be very functional. The kitchen has top of...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!