Teenager passes out drunk at 'The Rockies'

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital today after drinking to the point of passing out at 'The Rockies'.

A Warwick police officer said there was a crowd of 20 to 30 people at the river spot near Scots PGC when the young man fell unconscious.

By the time paramedics arrived he had come back to, however was taken to hospital for observation.

The responding police officer said none of the intoxicated teenagers were charged as the police crews did not witness anyone drinking.

"No tickets were issued, but we did hear there had been people drinking," he said.

The entire crowd of swimmers were forced by police to leave the popular swimming hole as it's private property.

"There are signs and fences stopping people from entering the property," the police officer said.

"That part of the river is somebody's backyard.

"They own right to the water's edge."

The police officer said children as young as eight were at 'The Rockies' when the teenager passed out.

Anyone who attends 'The Rockies' near Scots PGC risks being charged with trespass.