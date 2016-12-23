Teenager pulls up handbrake, almost causes major crash

"You can't put brains in garden gnomes."

AN ALLORA teenager was fortunate not to cause a fatal accident after pulling up a moving car's handbrake while his girlfriend was driving.

Zane James Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after causing the car to do "a huge 360".

The court heard the 17-year-old was passenger in the car, and pulled up the handbrake as his girlfriend drove from a dirt road onto a tarmac stretch.

Fitzgerald's lawyer Clare Hine said the action was completely unprovoked.

"He doesn't really know what he was doing."

Mr Manthey fined the teenager $600 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

"Fortunately for him, there weren't any more serious implications from his stupidity," Mr Manthey said.

