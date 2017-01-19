Teens nick alcohol, spray paint pub, go for a dip, pass out

The teenagers were cautioned and will not have face court.

A GROUP of children, some as young as 11, broke into and vandalised a Warwick pub, stole alcohol, then got drunk at The Rockies, according to police.

The seven juveniles were cautioned after being caught by police at The Rockies, near the Scots weir, yesterday afternoon, when one of the group passed out drunk.

An ambulance was called to the popular waterhole and the 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital for observation.

None of the youngsters, some of whom were as young as 11, were charged or ticketed for underage drinking.

The Rockies is also private property, and the teens were told to leave and not return for risk of facing trespass charges.

However, police noticed bottles of alcohol near the teenagers and it's since been revealed they were stolen from the vacant Palace Hotel.

Police said sometime between Saturday and Wednesday, the group of teens entered the Palace Hotel via a sliding window on the upper level.

Once inside the empty pub, they caused significant damage to the interior of the old building, painting graffiti on walls and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.

The group also consumed alcohol and food that was left in the pub when it closed down in late 2015.

Glass bottles were also smashed throughout the venue and a large screen TV was removed from its wall bracket.

