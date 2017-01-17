Teens skip STD protection

NO JAB: The Southern Downs has one of the lowest rates in Queensland of teens vaccinated against HPV.

THE Southern Downs has one of the lowest rates of teens vaccinated against genital warts in Queensland.

Gardasil, is provided free in schools, and protects against several strains of the sexually transmitted human papilloma virus (HPV) that can lead to genital warts and several cancers including cervical and oral.

But thousands of girls in the region are skipping the potentially life-saving vaccine, according to Australian Government records.

The Southern Downs has one of the lowest rates of teens fully vaccinated against HPV in Queensland, with only 67% of 15-year-old girls protected. The national average is 72% and areas with rates below 65% have been labelled "at risk" for contagious diseases.

The Western Downs boasts the highest rate of Gardasil immunisation in Queensland, where almost 90% of girls have had the full course of three jabs. The state's worst-performing area is the Gold Coast at 63%.

Local health experts believe awareness rather than conscientious objection to vaccinations is to blame for the low rates on the Southern Downs.

Warwick medical practitioner Dr Ross Hetherington said the vaccine has been available for a decade but some people are still be warming up to it.

"It may be about keeping teens and their parents aware that Gardasil is available for free in schools and has led to a significant drop in genital warts and abnormal Pap smears," Dr Hetherington said.

"This is a perfectly safe vaccination with very few reactions at all, if any."

The vaccine has led to a 77% reduction in HPV strains responsible for most cases of cervical cancer, according to Cancer Council Australia.

Darling Downs Public Health Unit director Dr Penny Hutchinson said the Queensland School Immunisation Program (SIP) allowed Year 7 students to be vaccinated through their school at no cost to parents.

"When school starts, parents can expect their children to bring home consent forms to allow participation in the program," Dr Hutchinson said.

"The SIP offers all Year 7 students free vaccinations to protect against HPV, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough."