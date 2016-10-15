23°
Teething tablets linked to deaths available in Australia

15th Oct 2016 8:32 AM

TEETHING gels and tablets linked to deaths in the United States prompting a national recall are still on sale in Australia.

The homeopathic products including those from manufacturer Hyland's have been pulled from the shelves of major US chains including CVS.

Hyland's itself stopped selling the products on October 11 and issued an announcement to customers.

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning the products could pose a risk to infants and children.

It urges people to "stop using these products and dispose of any in their possession".

Chemist Warehouse in Australia continues to sell Hylands Baby Teething products on its website
Chemist Warehouse in Australia continues to sell Hylands Baby Teething products on its website

It initially warned against the products in 2010.

Time Magazine reports there were 400 reports of children having negative side effects after using the treatment.

"We are also aware of reports of 10 deaths during that time period that reference homeopathic teething products, though the relationship of these deaths to the homeopathic teething pills has not been determined and is currently under review," the FDA said.

They have been linked to seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating or agitation."

The FDA is now investigating the products, which had not been evaluated in the US for use.

The company claims the products remain safe for use, despite stopping the sale of them in the US.

In Australia the Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets remain on the shelf at major retailers including Chemist Warehouse.

Read the full statement from Hyland's below:

October 11, 2016

Dear Moms and Dads,

For generations, we at Hyland's have been proud to offer safe, effective and natural health solutions to families like yours. In fact, for over 90 years, parents have trusted Hyland's teething medicines to ease the pain of teething in infants. We thank you for that longstanding trust.

It is therefore with much sadness that we share with you that we have chosen to discontinue the distribution of our Hyland's teething medicines in the United States.

This decision was made in light of the recent warning issued by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) against the use of homeopathic teething tablets and gels.

This warning has created confusion among parents and limited access to the medicines.

Our first commitment is to you, the parents who trust us every day with the wellbeing of your families. Putting you in a position of having to choose who to trust in the face of contradictory information is burdensome and undermines the FDA. We are committed to supporting you with quality homeopathic medicines as you tackle the incredibly challenging - and rewarding - role of raising your children.

Many retailers, because of the announcement, have chosen to stop selling homeopathic teething medicines in their stores while others have not. We are confident that any available Hyland's teething products, including those you already have, are safe for use.

Of course, parents who may have concerns should consult with their physicians before using any medicines, read labels carefully and follow all instructions.

For over 100 years, we have dedicated ourselves to providing families like yours and ours with the peace of mind that comes from having the choice of safe, gentle and reliable homeopathic medicines. We are proud of our heritage and expertise in the manufacture and distribution of quality FDA-regulated homeopathic medicines. As such, we look forward to the future of homeopathic medicines as we work in partnership with the FDA.

We are committed to setting the highest standards when it comes to caring for your children and grandchildren - and for our own. It's the foundation of this company. It's why we come to work every day. Thank you for letting Hyland's be part of your families.

With sincere appreciation,
The Hyland's Team of Employees

