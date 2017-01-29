Tenth RACQ LifeFlight rescue mission in year at park

The Toowoomba based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was on the Southern Downs twice on Saturday.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue flew its 10th rescue mission to Gap Creek Motocross Park in less than 12 months to airlift an injured rider yesterday.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a teenage boy after he fell approximately 20 metres from a jump while off-road motorbiking at Gap Creek Farm around 5pm, a popular motorbike track just west of Cunningham's Gap.

He was airlifted to the Princess Alexander Hospital in Brisbane in a serious condition, suffering suspected spinal and chest injuries.

The boy was treated on the scene by a Warwick crew from the Queensland Ambulance Service before being airlifted. While they were on scene at Gap Creek Farm, a second rider sought ambulance treatment for minor injuries but was not transported.

At approximately 11am the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a seven-year-old boy who was off-road motorbiking at the Glendon campground at Thane, west of Warwick.

The young boy was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with a suspected fractured arm.

He was accompanied by his mother and father and transported in a stable condition.