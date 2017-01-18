Termites devastate Southern Downs park shelters

A SOUTHERN Downs park is without shelter after extensive termite damage made them unsafe.

Southern Downs Regional Council has had to make the tough decision to demolish the shelters at Pioneer Park, Swanfels in the interests of public safety, but will be replaced.

Termite damage to the structural elements of the shelters was significant and ground movement over time had caused the buildings to sink with severe concrete cracking evident in the flooring of the tennis shelter.

Southern Downs community services and major projects manager Michael Bell said an independent structural engineering report was commissioned by the council confirmed the buildings no longer complied with the National Construction Code.

Termite damage to old school structures in Pioneer Park, Swanfels. SDRC

"Council needs to be a leader in the community to ensure that buildings are safe for their intended use and that they meet current building standards," he said.

Portfolio Councillor for Community, Towns and Villages, Sheryl Windle said the council understood Pioneer Park was valued by the local community and Council does intend to replace the shelter.

"We know that the park is important to the Swanfels community and holds heritage significance given the history of the shelters and the memorabilia in place in the shelters.

"It is Council's intention to install a new shelter at Pioneer Park, with funds to be included in a future budget, so that locals, visitors and previous residents who often return to this park, can continue to enjoy this community asset.

"Importantly, the memorabilia from the shelters, including the branding post, old school signs and old tennis signs, will be preserved and reinstated in the new shelter when it is installed.

For further information, phone 1300 697 373