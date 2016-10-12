Terry Lloyd's family begs 'please come home'

HOPE: The family of Goondiwindi man Terry Lloyd, missing since last November, is hopeful he will return home.

NEARLY a year since his disappearance, Terry Lloyd's family is still hopeful he will return home.

The 51-year-old Goondiwindi man was last seen in the Western Downs town on November 24 last year, his black Toyota Rav4 later found abandoned at a service station 150km south of Narrabri.

Mr Lloyd's daughter, Kayla Johnson, said without any new leads, it had been difficult to cope with her father's disappearance.

"It has been very difficult for us, with pretty much nothing since they found the car in December,” Mrs Johnson said.

"There are endless possibilities where he could have gone from there - some of us think he could have gone to Canberra, my pop thinks maybe Adelaide.

"We're still keeping an eye on his bank account and Medicare is supposed to call us if he uses that, but when someone's not using their cards it is concerning.

"We just hope we get a call but without any new information it's hard to know where we start.”

Mrs Johnson said her father was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and she was hopeful he had sought help.

"He had never done anything like this before but we're keeping our hopes up he's in hospital getting treatment,” she said.

"But there are so many hospitals, it's not like we could call every single one.

"We don't know if he would admit himself or if he's been admitted without a name or a hospital might not be able to hand over details.

"It is hard without anything new, but we're just hoping Dad comes home.”

In the Darling Downs, 425 people were reported missing between July 2015 and June this year, with just two cases still unsolved.

Warwick police acting officer-in-charge Craig Berry said checking bank accounts and mobile phone use was standard practice.

"If a person reported missing has dementia or another medical condition, or they're a young child and their welfare is in greater danger, that is a high priority to us,” Senior Sergeant Berry said.

"If someone has wandered off and they are an able bodied adult of sound mind, and there are no other signs of foul play or self harm, then we would wait 24 hours from when they are reported to escalate a search.”

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.