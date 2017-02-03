Test cricket umpire Lou Rowan dies at 91

NOT OUT: Lou Rowan looks back on a life of opportunity and good fortune

YANGAN resident Lou Rowan has passed away on the Gold Coast aged 91.

Rowan was best known as one of the officiators during the fiery 1970-71 Ashes series in Australia.

He umpired 26 Test Matches, and worked as a drug squad detective on the Gold Coast during the 1970s and 1980s.

Rowan also umpired the first One Day International match ever, between Australia and England at the MCG on January 5, 1971.

In his private life, Rowan enjoyed a quiet seat overlooking the Great Dividing Range and reflection of a life well lived.

One thing he cherished quite clearly was a friendship with Sir Donald Bradman, simply the greatest cricketer of all time.

They shared letters for more than 30 years.

At the heart of this fondness are more than 130 letters from the Don that Mr Rowan has secured for safe keeping at a bank in Warwick.

"When I'm gone they'll be shredded in their entirety," Rowan said.

"They contain personal thoughts and comments on a whole range of topics and I'd rather they are destroyed than have them fall into the wrong hands.

"He confided a lot of personal matters in me and we discussed the laws of cricket a great deal.

"I've been extremely privileged to meet a lot of great people in my life."

So with the passing of Lou Rowan, so goes a slice of history, a man of loyalty and a great deal of passion.

Read his last Daily News interview here