The 10 Warwick road priorities for this year

Crash on the corner of Albion and Wood Sts.

OVER $3.2million has been approved to fund upgrades to the roads on the Southern Downs.

While the work spells relief for those who've had near misses on some of Warwick's worst intersections, Warwick road safety advocates have said there are plenty of road problems that could do with more attention in the new year.

1. Yangan Rd

This is a road littered with potholes, and problems that can't be ignored any longer according to David Kemp of the Warwick and District Road Safety committee.

A spokesman from the Department of Transport and Main Roads said there would be repairs "as necessary”.

"We regularly inspects state-controlled roads to ensure they are safe for use by all motorists.

"As part of this process, potholes and other issues are identified and repaired on a priority basis.”

However, there are no plans of major repairs to the road which facilitates between 1000 and 2500 vehicles per day.

Mr Kemp hoped it wouldn't take a death to see changes to the road.

"Surely we don't have to wait for a fatality for the road to be repaired,” he said.

FATAL SPOT: David Kemp believes it's only a matter of time before the Yangan Rd potholes claim a life. Molly Glassey

2. Wallace and Percy Sts

Southern Downs Regional Council has acknowledged this is one of Warwick's most troubling intersections.

As a result, preliminary plans have been prepared for safety improvements.

The State Government has approved $45,000 to fund the upgrades, and it's something Mr Kemp has been waiting years to hear.

"There have been roll-overs there, purely because people don't stop at the give way sign,” he said.

The last major crash at the intersection was May this year.

Emergency services attend the scene of a crash at the intersection of Percy and Wallace St, Warwick. Jonno Colfs

3. Palmerin and Albert Sts

With Leslie Park on one corner, WIRAC on the other, and Bunnings across the road, the corner of Palmerin and Albert Sts can be "horrific” at 3pm according to Mr Kemp.

"There needs to be a roundabout there,” he said.

"People get there and just don't know what to do.”

There are no planned upgrades for the intersection.

At peak hour, the corner of Palmerin and Albert Sts can be confusing and chaotic. Molly Glassey

4. Goomburra Rd

The Goomburra Rd rehabilitation began last year and is due to finish in late February.

The $600,000 project covers a 15km stretch of the road, and will rehabilitate and widen the existing road.

Roadworks have begun on Goomburra Rd. Molly Glassey

5. Junabee Rd

A concerned group of Southern Downs residents wrote to the council last year about the condition of the gravel/dirt section of Junabee Rd, Danderoo.

The group described the road as "dangerous and degrading” for a two- kilometre stretch.

"There is a significantly increased corrugation/ pothole effect which is markedly worse from a sharp bend,” said the letter signed by more than 40 road users.

With rain the road becomes incredibly slippery and most of the gravel base has been washed away.

There are no plans for an upgrade.

Junabee residents are concerned about the dirt side of the road. Jodie Locke

6. Dragon and Wood Sts

Few know the terror of Dragon and Wood Sts like Jess Ryan.

The Warwick driver was centimetres from colliding with a ute, after it pulled out in front of her on the busy highway.

"I slammed both my feet on the brakes and had one hand on the horn,” the Warwick woman said.

"I honestly would have hit him if I had been changing a CD or doing something.”

Mr Kemp said there was little doubt that lights "needed to be put in”.

Traffic accident on the corner of Wood and Dragon Sts. Molly Glassey

7. Wallace and Locke Sts

Mr Kemp said while there had been no recent crashes at this intersection, the number of near misses was in their dozens.

"It should be left turn only from both ways,” Mr Kemp said.

"Drivers struggle to see traffic on either side of the rise.”

There are no plans for upgrades to the intersection which sits east of Warwick Hospital.

The Locke and Wallace Sts intersection is considered by some as one of the most dangerous in Warwick. Molly Glassey

8. Albion and Wood Sts

The major highway bend is one that can confuse anyone eager to get a feed from Hungry Jacks.

Mr Kemp said its drivers who cross those lanes by accident, or cross quickly to get to the fast food outlet that usually cause a prang.

"There have been cars into powerpoles at that intersection and plenty of near misses,” he said.

9. Albion and Percy Sts

The Shell Service Station is too close to one of Warwick's biggest highway intersections according to Mr Kemp.

"If you're turning right onto Albion St, or cross the road, all of a sudden a car could be coming out of the exit,” he said.

He said the intersection needed right turn only signs on Percy St.

Police attended a crash between a taxi and sedan on the Percy and Albion Sta intersection. Sophie Lester

10. Victoria and Albion Sts

Sitting in his office at BK Motors, Mr Kemp said he sees at least 10 cars a day bolt across Albion St without stopping and looking.

"When drivers come out of Cafe Jacqui's there is too much happening and they get confused,” he said.

"If you're looking to turn right you've got to keep your eye on two lanes on your left, then anything coming across the bridge.

"The intersection needs lights.”

There are no plans for an upgrade.