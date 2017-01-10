The Big Marn heading our way to help the juniors

Darryl Brohman with Jack and Gerard Mullins at Killarney on a earlier visit to the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League area.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Big Marn, Darryl Brohman, will be at the Warwick RSL on February 25 as guest speaker at a Warwick and District Junior Rugby League Sportsman Dinner.

Brohman played State of Origin for Queensland but is best known for his involvement with Channel 9's The Footy Show and his Small Talk segment.

He played two Origin games for Queensland and the tip was he was destined to play for Australia before he suffered a broken jaw in a tackle by Les Boyd that caused plenty of controversy at the time.

Brohman has been in the league area twice in the past five years.

He travelled to Killarney when Ray Hadley and the Continuous Call team broadcast from Charlie Andrews Oval during a day of Border Rugby League round-robin games and some Collegians and Eastern Suburbs junior games in 2012.

In 2015, Brohman and retired international Fatty Vautin visited Goondiwindi as part of a tour of regional areas for a segment on the Footy Show.

The night will double as a chance for the league to introduce its sponsors for the 2017 season.

Tickets will be available to the public at the Warwick RSL from a month before the event for $60.

The dinner will be fairly informal with gourmet finger food for all tables as well as auctions and raffles during the night.

Money raised will help a junior league with nine clubs, Wattles, Eastern Suburbs, Collegians, Stanthorpe, Border, Texas, Inglewood, Goondiwindi and Millmerran. Texas, Inglewood and Millmerran join together to form combined teams to play in the league.

More information will be provided to club delegates at a league meeting on January 29 but officials stress they are keen to attract members of the public and groups to the dinner.

See updates on the dinner in the Daily News